Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Bakkafrost    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 10:20:21 am
525.5 NOK   -0.47%
06:58pBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
06:28pBAKKAFROST : Subsequent Offering of New Shares
AQ
06:18pBAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:18pm EDT
 

As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2019, the following primary
insiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 25 shares. After the transaction, he holds
4,615,896 shares.
  · Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 16 shares. After the transaction,
he holds 173,592 shares.
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 16 shares. After the transaction, he
holds 98 shares.
  · Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 7 shares. After the
transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 15,792 shares.

The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 26 September 2019. In addition
to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 673 shares to
other employees as part of the share savings plan. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold
738 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 172,726 treasury shares. The
transaction was based on the closing share price on 26 September 2019, which was
NOK 527.50 per share, corresponding to DKK 396.79 per share.

For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see
www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKKAFROST
06:58pBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
06:28pBAKKAFROST : Subsequent Offering of New Shares
AQ
06:18pBAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
05:49pBAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
07:21aBAKKAFROST : Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
09/25Fish farmer Bakkafrost bids 517 million pounds for Scottish Salmon
RE
09/25BAKKAFROST : acquires 68.6% of The Scottish Salmon Company
PU
09/25BAKKAFROST : Non-regulatory press releases
PU
09/25BAKKAFROST : Invitation to press conference following the announcement of the ac..
AQ
09/25BAKKAFROST : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 828 M
EBIT 2019 1 270 M
Net income 2019 902 M
Debt 2019 583 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,86x
EV / Sales2020 6,43x
Capitalization 25 672 M
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 396,84  DKK
Last Close Price 527,50  DKK
Spread / Highest target -19,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST24.65%2 839
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 888
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%21 099
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC0.41%10 760
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 178
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group