BAKKAFROST

BAKKA
Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

11/25/2019 | 03:33pm EST
 

As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2019, the following primary
insiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 22 shares. After the transaction, he holds
4,615,942 shares.
  · Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 15 shares. After the transaction,
he holds 173,623 shares.
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 14 shares. After the transaction, he
holds 127 shares.
  · Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 6 shares. After the
transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 15,804 shares.

The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 25 November 2019. In addition
to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 543 shares to
other employees as part of the share savings plan. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold
600 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 1,479 treasury shares. The
transaction was based on the closing share price on 25 November 2019, which was
NOK 607.00 per share, corresponding to DKK 448.76 per share.

For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see
www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 20:32:04 UTC
