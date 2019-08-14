Log in
BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
Bakkafrost : NON-REGULATORY PRESS RELEASES

08/14/2019
 

Q2 2019 PRESENTATION

A presentation of Bakkafrost's interim report Q2 2019 will be held at 8:00 am
(CET) on 20 August 2019 at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo,
Norway.

WEBCAST

The presentation will be transmitted live on Bakkafrost's website
www.bakkafrost.com. Bakkafrost´s interim report Q2 2019 and presentation will be
released prior to market opening on 20 August 2019 at 6:00 am (CET).

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:26:03 UTC
