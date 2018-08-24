Bakkafrost : Visit by by American ambassador in Copenhagen, Carla Sands

24.08.2018

On Monday, August 20, Bakkafrost received a visit by the American ambassador in Copenhagen, Carla Sands. The visit started with a tour of the new processing plant before a presentation of Bakkafrost was given. Carla Sands showed great interest in and was very pleased with the trade that Bakkafrost has with the United States. Bakkafrost has in the recent years developed the sales to the United States, and with the acquisition of North Landing the plan is to further expand and enhance sales and customer service.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01