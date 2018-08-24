Log in
BAKKAFROST

BAKKAFROST (BAKKA)
Bakkafrost : Visit by by American ambassador in Copenhagen, Carla Sands

08/24/2018 | 09:17am CEST

24.08.2018

On Monday, August 20, Bakkafrost received a visit by the American ambassador in Copenhagen, Carla Sands. The visit started with a tour of the new processing plant before a presentation of Bakkafrost was given. Carla Sands showed great interest in and was very pleased with the trade that Bakkafrost has with the United States. Bakkafrost has in the recent years developed the sales to the United States, and with the acquisition of North Landing the plan is to further expand and enhance sales and customer service.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:16:03 UTC
