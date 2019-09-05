Bakkafrost : among the Best Performers in Protein Producer Index

05.09.2019

Bakkafrost is named among the Best Performers in the 2019 Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index, which ranks the world's largest listed producers on sustainability. Sustainability remains a top priority for us, and we will continue to work towards the strategic priorities in our Healthy Living Plan, which includes minimising our environmental footprint.

Bakkafrost was recognised as the best-performing aquaculture companies for not using antibiotics since 2004, as well as providing transparency in feed composition.

For more information on the Index visit here.

