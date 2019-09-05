Log in
Bakkafrost : among the Best Performers in Protein Producer Index

09/05/2019 | 08:37am EDT

05.09.2019

Bakkafrost is named among the Best Performers in the 2019 Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index, which ranks the world's largest listed producers on sustainability. Sustainability remains a top priority for us, and we will continue to work towards the strategic priorities in our Healthy Living Plan, which includes minimising our environmental footprint.

Bakkafrost was recognised as the best-performing aquaculture companies for not using antibiotics since 2004, as well as providing transparency in feed composition.

For more information on the Index visit here.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
