BALCHEM CORPORATION (BCPC)
Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 28, 2019

02/07/2019 | 11:38am EST

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President, Martin Bengtsson, CFO and Bill Backus, CAO, will host the call.

Fourth quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website, www.balchem.com, prior to the conference call.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Thursday, March 14, 2019. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13687517.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications.

Contact:         Mary Ann Brush, Executive Assistant to CEO
                        Telephone:  845-326-5600
                        E-mail:  mabrush@balchem.com

Balchem Logo Aug 2017.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
