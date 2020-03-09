Balchem : Investor Presentation – J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2020 0 03/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

We will attempt to identify these statements by use of words such as expect, believe, anticipate, intend, and other words that denote future events. You should understand that, even though our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions we believe are reasonable when made, they are still subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk and other factors as set forth in the forward- looking statements section and in Item 1A risk factors in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements as contained in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements made herein are summaries of previous public disclosures, do not represent revised guidance, and we do not undertake to revise or update them from the date or dates of previous disclosure. In the case of any presentation delivered during the company's prescribed black-out periods, there will be no discussion or questions addressed regarding the current quarter's expected performance.

statements made herein are summaries of previous public disclosures, do not represent revised guidance, and we do not undertake to revise or update them from the date or dates of previous disclosure. In the case of any presentation delivered during the company's prescribed black-out periods, there will be no discussion or questions addressed regarding the current quarter's expected performance. 2 Balchem Corporation Balchem develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that help make the world a healthier place Highlights NASDAQ: BCPC

Founded in 1967

Headquarters: New Hampton, NY

Approximately 1,400 Employees

21 Manufacturing Sites:

17 in North America 3 in Europe 1 in Asia

5 Technology Centers

2019 Revenues of $644M

2019 Adj. EBITDA of $160M or 25% of sales

2019 Cash Flow From Operations of $124M A Global Health And Nutrition Focused Company With A 50+ Year History 3 Leadership Ted Harris, Chairman and CEO Joined Balchem in May 2015

Prior to Balchem was a Senior VP of Ashland Inc. where he held a series of senior leadership roles over 10+ years

Independent director and member of the Board of Directors of Pentair plc.

MBA from Harvard University and bachelor's degree from Lehigh

University in chemical engineering Martin Bengtsson, CFO Joined Balchem in February 2019

Prior to Balchem had a 15-year career at Honeywell and most recently was CFO for the $11B Performance Materials & Technologies segment

15-year career at Honeywell and most recently was CFO for the $11B Performance Materials & Technologies segment Bachelors degree from Northwestern University in economics and began career as Senior Auditor for Deloitte Executive Leadership 4 Balchem at a Glance INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS SPECIALTY PRODUCTS 4% 14% 82%HUMAN NUTRITION & HEALTH Nutrition & Health (% of sales) 54% ANIMAL NUTRITION & HEALTH 28% 82% Of Revenues Focused On Nutrition And Health 5 Segment Overview 4% 14% 82% Nutrition & Health (% of sales) 54% 28% HNH ANH SP IP Segment Markets Served Solutions Human Nutrition • Nutritional Supplements •Micro-encapsulation & Health • Food and Beverage •Choline • Infant & Toddler Formula •Chelated Minerals • Organic Cereal • Powder, Flavor, & Cereal Systems Animal Nutrition • Dairy •Micro-encapsulation & Health • Poultry and Swine •Choline • Companion Animal •Chelated Minerals • Aquaculture • Amino Acids and Other Nutrients Specialty • Medical Device Sterilization •Chelated Minerals Products • Nut and Spice Fumigation • Ethylene Oxide and Propylene • Plant Nutrition Oxide re-packaging Industrial • Oil and Gas Fracking •Choline Products • Other Industrial Markets • Choline Derivatives Leveraging Solutions Across Segments 6 Vision and Mission Our vision is clear;to make the world a healthier place Our mission is tobuild a global nutrition and health company delivering trusted, innovative, and science based solutions to our customers Committed To Building A Global Nutrition And Health Company 7 Strategic Focus Strengthening Positions in Attractive, Growing Markets

Building scale, adding adjacent capabilities, expanding market and geographic reach, broadening our portfolio of solutions, investing in new science, enabling market awareness

Driving Organic Growth

Creating new demand through innovation, market penetration, new product launches, geographic expansion, and expanding addressable markets

Augmenting Organic Growth through Strategic Acquisitions

Plant Micronutrients

New Applications New Products Geographic Expansion

Animal Nutrition & Health ANIMAL NUTRITION & HEALTH ReaShure® Penetration

NRC Recommendation on Choline

Rumen Protected Nutrients for Dairy

Next Generation By-pass and Release Technology

By-pass and Release Technology Pet and Aquaculture Expansion

Geographic Expansion & M&A INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Industrial Products Capturing Recovery Volumes 82% Of Revenues Focused On Nutrition And Health 9 Growth Vectors Growth over 5 years Key Platforms Driving Growth Above Market Choline and Mineral Nutrition for Mother & Child, Adult Cognition, Energy & Fitness, Liver Health, Diabetes Complications

ReaShure ® Penetration

Penetration Rumen Protected Delivery Systems

Companion Animal Expansion

Nutritional Beverage Offerings

Geographic Expansion Strategic Acquisitions Growth Platforms Market Growth Several Growth Platforms To Deliver Above Market Growth 10 2020 Market Outlook Market External Metrics 2019 Comments 2020 Food and • GDP • Food and Bev. Demand relatively stable Beverage • Food and Bev. Growth • Nutritional beverage/bar markets growing faster Supplements • Vitamin/mineral growth • Personalized nutrition on the rise • Magnesium and Choline are growing nutrients Dairy • Dairy consumption • Growth in yogurt and cheese offset declines in fluid milk • Dairy prices • Milk and milk protein prices dramatically higher Protein • Protein consumption • Protein consumption continues to grow • Broiler sales • Poultry and pork sales modestly higher on ASF shortage Agriculture / Plant • Net Farm Income • Farm inc. negatively impacted by US/China trade war Nutrition • Crop prices • Crop prices rising slowly, still below 2017 levels Medical Device • GDP • Medical procedures continue at slow growth rate • Medical Device Sales • Europe moves toward more medical device kits Energy • GDP • US shale production slowing • Rig count • Low Oil price Modestly Improved Environment For 2020, But We Are Cautious 11 2020 Potential Challenges COVID-19 Virus

Virus Global uncertainty around how this will impact global supply chains along with supply/demand balances Balchem taking precautionary actions and closely monitoring situation

African Swine Fever

Potential spread from Asia into Western Europe and U.S. could have consequences on the

protein supply chain and demand Impact may be negative or positive depending on market and consumer reactions and behaviors

Medical Device Sterilization Regulatory Environment

U.S. regulatory environment around Ethylene Oxide used for medical device sterilization is evolving Potential lower emissions standards could drive increased costs to adjust to a new standard

Oil and Gas Market Volatility

Decline in oil price likely to reduce U.S. fracking activity Ongoing efforts to cost reduce fracking operations could continue to pressure Choline use

Closely Monitoring Market Environment 12 Historical Financials SALES ($M) 644 644 595 541552 553 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ADJ. NET EARNINGS ($M) ADJ. EBITDA ($M) 159 160 149 148 140 122 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ADJ. EPS ($/share) 98 80 80 82 69 104 3.01 2.51 2.52 2.53 2.21 3.19 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Consistent Performance Due To Resilient Business Model 13 Segment Financials SALES ($M) ADJ. EBITDA ($M) IP SP ANH HNH 644 644 595 51 26 541 552 553 48 92 76 25 54 73 105 70 54 IP 176 178 54 158 SP 166 161 176 ANH 297 316 341 347 278 HNH 206 159 160 149 148 10 5 140 3 7 7 32 39 122 32 32 28 19 37 33 33 25 29 35 30 78 80 84 83 71 48 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Industrial Products Now Smaller Part Of Portfolio 14 Q4 2019 Financial Summary Sales Adj. EBITDA Adj. Net Earnings Adj. EPS Up 1.8% Up 1.0% Up 13% Up 14% 163.5 166.5 39.6 40.0 4Q18 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 • Growth in HNH, ANH, SP • Gross Margin% • Improved Dairy Improvement +130bps Economics • Favorable raw materials • Significant headwind in • Bad Debt headwind Oil & Gas 28.4 25.1 4Q184Q19 Lower tax rate driven by discrete items 0.88 0.77 4Q184Q19 Flat share count YoY Growth Despite Significant Headwind In Oil & Gas 15 Capital Allocation Strategy and M&A Capital Allocation Strategy Annual Cash Flow ($M) and Debt Leverage Ratio Prioritize organic growth investments

Augment organic growth with targeted M&A

Pay Down Debt

Continue to pay and grow dividend

Stock buy-backs for anti-dilution M&A Six acquisitions since 2016

Focus on core Nutrition & Health

Adding geographic reach, adjacent products/technologies, and market consolidation 2.3x 0.6x 1.1x 1.5x 1.6x 1.2x 124 119 111 104 108 0.0 Debt Leverage 85 (-2.1x)(-2.7x) (-1.2x) (-1.7x) 54 56 39 45 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash From Operations Net Debt as a % of Adj. EBITDA Maintain Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy 16 Recent Acquisitions Rationale Key Offering Zumbro River Brands Market consolidation and expanded High protein extrusion and December 2019 product offering agglomeration Chemogas Adds leadership position in Europe to Ethylene Oxide re-packaging and May 2019 already existing U.S. leadership distribution Bioscreen Micro-encapsulation manufacturing in Micro-encapsulation and Fermentation August 2018 Europe IFP Market consolidation and processing Micro-encapsulation and June 2017 technology and capability Agglomeration Chol-Mix Geographic reach into Eastern Europe Dry Choline Chloride March 2017 Albion Adjacent product offering Chelated Magnesium, Iron, Calcium, February 2016 Zinc, and others Augmenting Organic Growth With Targeted Acquisitions Close To Core 17 Free Cash Flow Conversion 130% Free Cash Flow as % of Non-GAAP Net Income 120% 110% 105% 105% 102% 102% 100% 90% 93% 79% 80% 70% 60% 50% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Free Cash Flow Conversion Solid Free Cash Flow Conversion, Turning Profits Into Cash 18 Dividends Yearly double-digit dividend growth for the last decade •Consistency in execution 0.52 0.47 0.42 0.38 0.34 ($/share)0.30 0.26 0.22 0.18 0.15 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Consistent Dividend Policy 19 providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities Our Sustainability Framework Every day, Balchem is delivering trusted solutions that enhance health and well-being through science. The two objectives of our sustainability strategy directly support our mission of making the world a healthier place: • • One of our proud accomplishments is Balchem's impact on 1.3 billion people each year Making The World A Healthier Place 20 Our Sustainability Framework People 1.3 billion- number of people reached per year 1.06- total recordable injury rate (TRIR) 23%- hourly employee turnover 10%- salary employee turnover 76%males, 24%females - employee diversity 75%- R&D focused on health and nutrition 100%- manufacturing sites with local community engagement efforts Planet 10.2 billion- number of animals reached per year 0.61 GJ- energy intensity (GJ of energy per ton of product produced) 73,726- scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e metric tons) 11.5 CBM- water intensity (cubic meters of water withdrawal per metric ton of product produced) 1.8%- water withdrawal from regions with high or extremely high baseline water stress 99%- hazardous waste reused or recycled 70%- hazardous material suppliers audited in the last 3 years 100%- of palm oil sourced certified through RSPO 43%- raw materials from renewable resources 0- product recalls Profit 27.6%- revenue from products developed in the past five years $643.7M- total revenue $159.9M- adjusted EBITDA $78.6M- GAAP net earnings $2.42- GAAP earnings per share 127%- free cash flow conversion 21.1%- 5-year total shareholder return (TSR) vs Russell 2000 Index Making The World A Healthier Place 21 What Makes Balchem Unique? Proven Track Record Of Growth Proven ability to grow in in all economic conditions

Steady and thoughtful capital allocation

Continued innovation Protected Positions Consolidated position in Choline

EPA Registrations for EO and PO

Patent portfolio and premium branded products Technologies Future Upside ✓Delivery Systems ✓Organic growth and earnings power • Micro encapsulation • Market Penetration • Systems (Powders, Flavors) • Geographic expansion ✓Chelation ✓Strategic M&A ✓Choline ✓Curemark Well Positioned For The 22 Summary / Wrap Up Leading Positions in Attractive Markets

Creating New Demand Through Innovation

Delivering Healthy Margins

Generating Cash Flow from Operations Available for Reinvestment

Proven Track Record Reasons To Invest 23 Confidential 24 Appendix 25 Non-GAAP Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain unallocated equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes that these non- GAAP measures provide useful information about the Company's core operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance and its prospects for the future. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other expense/income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction and integration costs, indemnification settlements, legal settlements, ERP implementation costs, unallocated legal fees, the fair valuation of acquired inventory, and restructuring costs. Adjusted income tax expense is defined as income tax expense adjusted for the impact of ASU 2016-09. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized ERP implementation costs. 26 Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued 27 Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued 28 Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued 29 Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued 30 Attachments Original document

