BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
Balfour Beatty : Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Selects Balfour Beatty to Start Phase 2 Land-side Construction at The Wharf

03/07/2019

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW) has selected Balfour Beatty to initiate Phase 2, land-side construction at The Wharf. Balfour Beatty’s role in Phase 2 consists of work contracts for all horizontal and public spaces, including site work, utilities, hardscape and parks. It also includes construction of office buildings in Parcels 6 and 7, in addition to below-grade parking garages.

“We are pleased to welcome Balfour Beatty as one of our construction partners for Phase 2 of The Wharf,” said Maria Thompson, senior vice president of construction of PN Hoffman. “Their ability to offer a diverse range of capabilities and expertise make them the ideal fit for this transformative project. Their selection is a key milestone in the forward momentum of Phase 2 as we continue to channel our vision of a dynamic waterfront neighborhood and destination that has already changed the city’s relationship with its waterfront,” added Thompson.

“Balfour Beatty is excited to join the Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Team as they kick off Phase 2,” said Mike Phillips, Balfour Beatty’s president in the Mid-Atlantic. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to turn this amazing vision into reality.”

The scope of work will involve two below-grade parking garages totaling 660,000 square feet. Balfour Beatty will also provide construction services for Parcel 6, a 290,000-square-foot office building, and Parcel 7, a 237,000-square-foot office building. Balfour Beatty completed three projects for Phase 1 of The Wharf that opened in October 2017, including the 525 Water condominiums, 1000 Maine office building and the expansion of The Municipal Fish Market.

Parcels 6 and 7 of The Wharf will feature one of the nation’s premier law firms, Williams & Connolly, as the anchoring tenant. The firm will shift from its downtown headquarters to occupy nearly 300,000 square feet of two commercial towers. Phase 2 marina construction at The Wharf began in 2018.

At full build out, Phase 2 of The Wharf will feature an additional 1.25 million square feet of mixed-use development, including office, residential, marina, and retail space, as well as parks and public spaces, across an approximate half mile of waterfront.

HMW previously selected 12 architects to comprise one of the most impressive lineups in the nation to design Phase 2. The lineup includes Rafael Viñoly, SHoP Architects, ODA, Morris Adjmi Architects, Hollwich Kushner (HWKN), S9 Architecture, DCWDG Architecture, Perkins Eastman, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA), Parker Rodriguez, Rhodeside & Harwell, and Thomas Juul-Hansen.

Phase 2 of The Wharf is scheduled to deliver in 2022. For more information please visit www.wharfdc.com.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation’s largest building contractors, Balfour Beatty is the No. 6 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.