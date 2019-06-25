Log in
Balfour Beatty : Jacksonville Aviation Authority Selects Balfour Beatty as Construction Manager for Terminal Expansion Project

06/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) has awarded Balfour Beatty its terminal expansion project at Jacksonville International Airport (JIA). To meet the airport’s surge in passenger traffic, including a 16 percent increase in 2018, the project includes construction of the new Concourse B that will add six gates.

In addition to adding six new gates with the construction of Concourse B, Balfour Beatty will coordinate with JAA and the design team Jacobs/RS&H during the preconstruction phase to also finalize plans for secondary areas of terminal expansion. Secondary areas of expansion could include concessions, airfield circulation and apron expansion, a third level for additional concessions and lounge space, administrative and operational areas, baggage system expansion, among other work.

“Our selection for this great project is a tribute to our aviation industry expertise and strong 19-year history with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority that has blossomed into a dynamic partnership,” said Scott Skidelsky, Balfour Beatty’s president of buildings operations in Florida. “This is an exciting project for Jacksonville and our team is honored to be their construction partner in delivering Concourse B to help meet the airport’s unprecedented growth in passenger traffic.”

With over $2.75 billion in U.S. aviation industry experience, Balfour Beatty has significant expertise in the development of airports nationwide, including its highly-experienced aviation team in Jacksonville, Fla. From terminal buildings, baggage handling systems, concessions and parking structures, Balfour Beatty is specialized in building landside and airside facilities that safely transport thousands of people to their destinations every day. Balfour Beatty’s U.S. aviation experience also includes projects delivered for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Miami International Airport, among others.

The project’s preconstruction phase is scheduled to begin in July 2019 with construction commencing in the summer of 2020 and completion scheduled in December 2022.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation’s largest contractors, Balfour Beatty is a top 10 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
