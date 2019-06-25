Balfour Beatty : Perth Transport Futures project awarded ‘Contract of the Year' at NEC awards

News listings

25 June 2019

Balfour Beatty was commended at the New Engineering Contract (NEC) awards ceremony last week as it secured the 2019 'Contract of the Year' award.

The prestigious international award recognises Balfour Beatty's collaborative efforts with Perth & Kinross Council and Scape Group to deliver the first phase of the Perth Transport Futures scheme; the A9/A85 junction and link road to Bertha Park, which was procured via Scape's National Civil Engineering framework. On completion, the scheme will alleviate congestion, enhance accessibility to the city and unlock significant economic growth for the local economy.

The NEC awards celebrates excellence in project delivery and showcases examples of good practice through collaboration from across the world.

Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty Managing Director of Scotland and Ireland, said: 'We are delighted that the work of our combined team on the A9/A85 and Bertha Park link has been recognised across the industry.

'Balfour Beatty has collaborated relentlessly with Perth and Kinross Council to support their ambitious infrastructure plans whilst delivering real and sustainable benefits for the local economy and wider community.'

Councillor Murray Lyle, Leader of Perth & Kinross Council, said: 'The scale and impact of the A9/A85 junction and link road works should not be underestimated. This was an extremely important project both in terms of the financial investment by the Council, but also the long-term value it brings for the city as we grow Perth to the west.

'A huge congratulations have to go to all the members of the team involved from both the Council and the contractor side, to deliver this project. They have very much approached this as a collaboration, one which stretches beyond the people who have been on site, to include the wider partnership approach across planning, business development, finance, education and beyond. The recognition they are receiving locally and nationally for the work which has gone into this is very much to be welcomed.

'There are few local authorities who are able to give their staff the opportunity to work on a roads infrastructure project of such significance. It has been fantastic to see how each member of the team has embraced this to not only deliver a major new road layout, but also real benefits to build skills and engage young people in see the potential for a career in this area of work.'

Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive, commented: 'By understanding the requirements and nuances of the project from the outset, it is an absolute testament to the collaborative relationships built between Perth and Kinross Council, Balfour Beatty and ourselves, which has resulted in the commendation at the New Engineering Contract (NEC) awards ceremony.

Mark continued 'By ensuring that social value is embedded at the heart of this project, the local community are being engaged, training and upskilling is being delivered and spend is staying local via the employment of local SMEs. Perth Transport Futures scheme, including the A9/A85 junction and link road to Bertha Park, is and will continue to deliver substantial socioeconomic benefits for Perth and Kinross.'

To read more, please click here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Poppy WattersBalfour Beatty

+44 (0)207 963 2150

poppy.watters@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors: