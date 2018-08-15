Balfour Beatty : Results for the half-year ended 29 June 2018

News listings

15 August 2018

Highlights

Underlying profit from operations (PFO) increased by 69% to £66 million (2017: £39m)

Average net cash £161 million (2017: £45m); half-year net cash £366 million (2017: £161m)

Underlying UK Construction PFO £5 million (2017: £2m), after £15 million charge on Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route

Higher quality order book increased 11% to £12.6 billion (2017: £11.4bn), whilst maintaining Build to Last disciplines

Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio stable at £1.2 billion, post £108 million of sale proceeds

Interim dividend payment up 33% to 1.6 pence per share (2017: 1.2 pence)

(£ million unless otherwise specified) Half-year 2018 Half-year 2017 Underlying3 Total Underlying3 Total Revenue1,2 3,836 3,839 4,191 4,201 Profit from operations2 66 60 39 29 Pre-tax profit2 56 50 22 12 Profit for the period 52 69 23 20 Basic earnings per share2 7.5p 10.1p 3.2p 2.0p Dividends per share 1.6p 1.2p HY 2018 HY 2017 FY 2017 Order book1,2,3 £12.6bn £11.4bn £11.4bn Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio 1,185 1,235 1,244 Net cash - recourse 366 161 335 Net cash - non-recourse4 (329) (292) (305)

Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'All our businesses are now either achieving industry standard margins or on track to do so in the second half. The disciplines installed under Build to Last are also enabling us to increase the order book with key infrastructure projects to translate Balfour Beatty's expert capabilities into future profitable growth.

'Given the strength of our balance sheet and the Board's confidence that the Group's full year earnings will meet expectations, we are raising the interim dividend by 33% and plan to repay the outstanding convertible bonds this year.'

Notes:

1 including share of joint ventures and associates

2 from continuing operations

3 before non-underlying items (Note 8)

4 non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure concession project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring Our Performance section.

