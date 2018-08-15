Log in
BALFOUR BEATTY
Balfour Beatty : Results for the half-year ended 29 June 2018

08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST

News listings

15 August 2018

Highlights

  • Underlying profit from operations (PFO) increased by 69% to £66 million (2017: £39m)
  • Average net cash £161 million (2017: £45m); half-year net cash £366 million (2017: £161m)
  • Underlying UK Construction PFO £5 million (2017: £2m), after £15 million charge on Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route
  • Higher quality order book increased 11% to £12.6 billion (2017: £11.4bn), whilst maintaining Build to Last disciplines
  • Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio stable at £1.2 billion, post £108 million of sale proceeds
  • Interim dividend payment up 33% to 1.6 pence per share (2017: 1.2 pence)

(£ million unless otherwise specified)

Half-year 2018

Half-year 2017

Underlying3

Total

Underlying3

Total

Revenue1,2

3,836

3,839

4,191

4,201

Profit from operations2

66

60

39

29

Pre-tax profit2

56

50

22

12

Profit for the period

52

69

23

20

Basic earnings per share2

7.5p

10.1p

3.2p

2.0p

Dividends per share

1.6p

1.2p

HY 2018

HY 2017

FY 2017

Order book1,2,3

£12.6bn

£11.4bn

£11.4bn

Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio

1,185

1,235

1,244

Net cash - recourse

366

161

335

Net cash - non-recourse4

(329)

(292)

(305)

Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'All our businesses are now either achieving industry standard margins or on track to do so in the second half. The disciplines installed under Build to Last are also enabling us to increase the order book with key infrastructure projects to translate Balfour Beatty's expert capabilities into future profitable growth.

'Given the strength of our balance sheet and the Board's confidence that the Group's full year earnings will meet expectations, we are raising the interim dividend by 33% and plan to repay the outstanding convertible bonds this year.'

Watch the 2017 half-year results webcast here

Download the full report here

Notes:

1 including share of joint ventures and associates

2 from continuing operations

3 before non-underlying items (Note 8)

4 non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure concession project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring Our Performance section.

Investor and Analyst enquiries:

Angus Barry

Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6824

angus.barry@balfourbeatty.com

Media enquiries:

Louise McCulloch

Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6846

louise.mcculloch@balfourbeatty.com

Investor and Analyst presentation:

A presentation to investors and analysts will be made at The London Stock Exchange Building, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT on 15 August 2018 at 09.00.

There will be a live webcast of this presentation on: www.balfourbeatty.com/webcast

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (www.balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 30,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.

    Our main geographies are the UK, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:26 UTC
