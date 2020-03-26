Balfour Beatty : Statement regarding COVID-19

News listings
26 March 2020
The health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public, is always our priority.
In line with the current guidance on COVID-19 from the UK Government, our sites and contracts will remain operational where we are able to appropriately implement the Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) issued on 24 March 2020 by the Construction Leadership Council, and endorsed by Public Health England, to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us.
We recognise the situation is continuously evolving, and we will continue to shape our approach. Our Crisis Management Team meets daily to understand the evolving situation and to enable Balfour Beatty to respond swiftly to any changes.
