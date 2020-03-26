Log in
BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
Balfour Beatty : Statement regarding COVID-19

03/26/2020

26 March 2020

The health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public, is always our priority.

In line with the current guidance on COVID-19 from the UK Government, our sites and contracts will remain operational where we are able to appropriately implement the Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) issued on 24 March 2020 by the Construction Leadership Council, and endorsed by Public Health England, to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us.

We recognise the situation is continuously evolving, and we will continue to shape our approach. Our Crisis Management Team meets daily to understand the evolving situation and to enable Balfour Beatty to respond swiftly to any changes.

Media enquiries to:
Antonia Walton Balfour Beatty
+44 (0) 203 810 2345
pressoffice@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 110 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8 035 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Finance 2019 418 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 1 492 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 334,29  GBp
Last Close Price 218,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-16.60%1 759
VINCI-24.59%41 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.01%30 729
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-5.82%17 593
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-11.28%17 122
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.60%16 506
