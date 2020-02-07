Balfour Beatty : Success for Balfour Beatty joint venture as Britain's biggest road project opens over six months early

News listings

07 February 2020

Today, the A14 joint venture delivery team, comprised of Balfour Beatty, Costain and Skanska working on behalf of Highways England, announce that Britain's biggest road project - the A14 - is set to open to drivers more than half a year early.

The £1.5 billion scheme is designed to improve journeys between the East of England and the Midlands. Works commenced in November 2016 and, with a previous completion date of Winter 2020, is now due to open six months early in Spring 2020.

To open the scheme early, the integrated delivery team focused on innovative and sustainable construction methods. With the use of digital asset management and SiteVision - an in-field visualisation software - the team planned and designed complex routes in a safe and efficient way. In line with their commitment to sustainability, the project has also reduced its environmental impact by planting over 900,000 trees, using local materials and recycling excess soil for use on nearby embankments.

Highways England Chief Executive Jim O'Sullivan, said, 'The A14 is a vital route used by 85,000 drivers every day and including more than 21,000 hauliers transporting essential goods around the country.

'Opening this scheme more than six months early and on budget shows what the UK construction industry can achieve working with Highways England on the Strategic Road Network. I would like to thank them for their focus on our joint success and for their one team approach.

'Also, I would like to thank road users, residents and stakeholders for their patience and support during our work. This road is not just a piece of national infrastructure - it brings benefits to the region and local towns and communities too.'

Julian Lamb, A14 Deputy Project Director for the integrated delivery team, said, 'The early opening of the A14 is testament to the collaborative and innovative team working on the project. With a focus on delivering a safe and sustainable road network, our expertise and capabilities have allowed us to deliver this project safely and efficiently, ahead of schedule.'

This announcement follows the recent December opening of part of the 21-mile scheme - a new 12-mile bypass south of Huntingdon - a whole year early. Already, the bypass has been used to make more than five million journeys.

Image: The new Swavesey Junction with its landmark pedestrian and cycle bridge

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Megan Wood Balfour Beatty

+44 (0)207 963 2150

megan.wood@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

About the A14:

Work on the project began in November 2016, and has employed around 13,000 people in total, with up to 2,500 working on site during the project's peak who have been working hard to deliver an early opening for traffic on the new A14.

The A14 has been at the cutting edge of using digitalisation and new technology to deliver more effective, safer and sustainable solutions.

The project team has developed programming skills to create Smart Permit to Dig (SPtD), a web-based permit platform which manages utility asset information and helps operatives to carry out construction activities in a way that enhances safety and value.

One of the biggest challenges on the project has been proactively managing more than 500km of new and existing underground services, which can generate up to 1000 permits to dig per month.

The project efficiency team has calculated total savings of over £2.2m; that equates to more than £1m each year since its implementation, through process efficiencies alone.

The A14 includes 70 structures, and the team had to consider how to plan and design around them. The team has been using SiteVision to provide real-time, in-field visualisation of the new routes and structures. The software can depict models with accuracy within a few centimetres. SiteVision also brings immediate value and efficiency by linking to precise utility location information. This brings greater accuracy and reduces time and cost that would be spent locating and protecting buried assets.

Partners Costain, Skanska and Balfour Beatty have taken environmental commitments seriously, and has planted two trees for every one that had to be removed for the new road to be built, resulting in around 900,000 trees and shrubs being planted.

Further environmental work has seen the team care for ten protected species, including creating new habitats, such as for water voles.

The team has reduced the environmental impact of the project and improved sustainability by using local materials, with soil extracted from seven pits along the scheme used to form the embankments keeping the new road above the floodplain.

To date the team has carefully moved ten million tonnes of earth, with trained excavator operators who understand the archaeological impact of the work they carried out. This has not slowed them down, with the total amount of earth moved equivalent to around four Great Pyramids of Giza.

The A14 project has involved one of the biggest, most complex archaeological projects ever undertaken in the UK. Finds have included three Anglo Saxon villages, an abandoned medieval village, 100,000-year-old woolly mammoth tusks and a woolly rhino skull, a Roman supply depot and rare Roman coins from the third century. Around 250 archaeologists from MOLA Headland Infrastructure investigated 33 sites across 360 hectares.

Notes to editors: