Balfour Beatty : The Orlando Sentinel Names Balfour Beatty a Winner of the Orlando Top Workplaces 2019 Award

Balfour Beatty has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Orlando Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

Balfour Beatty is experiencing significant growth in the Orlando market and across the state to meet the needs of several new, strategic projects. Consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Florida, Balfour Beatty is delivering projects for clients across multiple sectors, including hospitality, theme parks and resorts, high-rise residential and aviation. With a growing and diverse workforce consistently delivering exceptional client experiences and maintaining the highest safety standards, nearly 90 percent of the Florida team’s clients are return customers.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of our Florida team and this honor is great recognition of our people-first culture,” said Scott Skidelsky, president of Balfour Beatty’s buildings operations in Florida. “We are fortunate to work with teammates who not only are relentless allies for our clients, but are also so passionate about supporting each other and giving back to the community.”

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005441/en/