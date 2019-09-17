Log in
Balfour Beatty : VINCI SYSTRA joint venture awarded HS2 construction management contract for c. £1 billion Old Oak Common station

09/17/2019 | 04:07am EDT

17 September 2019

The Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA HS2 joint venture today announces its formal contract award for the management of the construction and delivery of HS2's new c. £1 billion Old Oak Common station.

The joint venture will be responsible for the final design, construction and commissioning of Old Oak Common station in North West London, delivering six underground platforms as well as up to eight platforms on the adjacent Great Western Main Line.

Balfour Beatty's in-depth expertise of constructing critical major transport terminals across the world will combine with VINCI's knowledge in constructing high speed lines and UK rail infrastructure projects,and SYSTRA's expertise in designing, integrating and project managing transport systems.

On completion, Old Oak Common station will become the UK's best-connected station, providing direct services to three major airports, eight of Britain's ten largest cities and forming part of one of Britain's largest regeneration projects which will help create up to 65,000 jobs and 25,000 new homes in West London while also dramatically increasing rail capacity across the UK.

Nigel Russell, Project Director for the Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA joint venture said: 'This award reflects the combined strength of our joint venture and recognises our world-class capabilities in designing, managing and delivering complex infrastructure projects.

'We look forward to applying our expertise to deliver this critical piece of national infrastructure so essential to driving the skills agenda, to the rebalancing of the UK economy and to the enabling of a resilient and competitive construction and infrastructure industry.'

At construction peak the project will employ a direct management team of 140 and a wider workforce of approximately 2,500.

This latest contract award follows Balfour Beatty VINCI's appointment in 2017 to deliver Lot N1 and Lot N2 of HS2's main civil engineering works package in a two-part design and build contract, valued at c. £2.5 billion.

Image: An artist impression of Old Oak Common station on completion

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne Dunn Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA+44 (0)207 963 2150vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • The Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA joint venture in which Balfour Beatty has an equal 42% share with VINCI and SYSTRA a 16% share, will act as HS2's Construction Partner, responsible for the delivery of the major complex Old Oak Common station in North West London. Works will include managing the design, construction and commissioning of six underground platforms as well as up to eight platforms on the adjacent Great Western Main Line.
  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings. Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large.
  • SYSTRA keeps the world moving through connecting people and places. By enabling mobility, our work strengthens communities and improves people's access to employment, education and leisure. The Group delivers engineering, consultancy and specialist technical services that enable safe, efficient mobility and foster economic prosperity.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:06:02 UTC
