BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
Balfour Beatty : appointed Preferred Bidder for £1.5 billion Network Rail renewals contract

03/14/2019 | 03:24am EDT

14 March 2019

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been selected as preferred bidder for Network Rail's £1.5 billion Central Track Alliance contract.

Balfour Beatty has an 80% share in the ten-year alliance which will be responsible for the development, design and delivery of track renewals and crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works across the London North West, London North East and East Midland routes. Atkins has a 10% share and TSO has a 10% share.

The new geographically-focused alliance model will promote greater collaboration between Network Rail and its partners. Focusing delivery partners' on specific regions, the model will ensure dedicated attention on regional-specific rail requirements and works.

Bringing together the companies' deep domain knowledge and experience in critical rail infrastructure and track renewals, the alliance will deploy innovative working methods including a digital management platform incorporating mechanised processes and digital solutions to realise efficiencies and create a more reliable railway infrastructure.

Full contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019 with works due to commence later this year.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said:

'As one of the UK's leading rail infrastructure suppliers, Balfour Beatty is proud to be part of the alliance appointed to ensure reliability of the UK's rail network. Our expertise will be focused on driving innovative solutions that deliver sustainable, safer rail infrastructure.

'We believe that industry collaboration is the way to drive higher efficiency and service standards. Network Rail's new alliance model is a great step forward in rail contract procurement.'

ENDS

Analyst/investor enquiries:
Angus Barry
Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6824
angus.barry@balfourbeatty.com

Media enquiries:
Antonia Walton
Tel. +44 (0)20 7963 2150
antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty is one of the UK's leading rail infrastructure suppliers. From feasibility studies, planning and design through to implementation and asset management, we provide multi-disciplinary rail infrastructure services across the lifecycle of rail assets. Our expertise covers electrification, track, power, civils, specialist rail plant, railway systems and technologies.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:23:06 UTC
