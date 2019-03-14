Balfour Beatty : appointed Preferred Bidder for £1.5 billion Network Rail renewals contract

News listings

14 March 2019

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been selected as preferred bidder for Network Rail's £1.5 billion Central Track Alliance contract.

Balfour Beatty has an 80% share in the ten-year alliance which will be responsible for the development, design and delivery of track renewals and crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works across the London North West, London North East and East Midland routes. Atkins has a 10% share and TSO has a 10% share.

The new geographically-focused alliance model will promote greater collaboration between Network Rail and its partners. Focusing delivery partners' on specific regions, the model will ensure dedicated attention on regional-specific rail requirements and works.

Bringing together the companies' deep domain knowledge and experience in critical rail infrastructure and track renewals, the alliance will deploy innovative working methods including a digital management platform incorporating mechanised processes and digital solutions to realise efficiencies and create a more reliable railway infrastructure.

Full contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019 with works due to commence later this year.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said:

'As one of the UK's leading rail infrastructure suppliers, Balfour Beatty is proud to be part of the alliance appointed to ensure reliability of the UK's rail network. Our expertise will be focused on driving innovative solutions that deliver sustainable, safer rail infrastructure.

'We believe that industry collaboration is the way to drive higher efficiency and service standards. Network Rail's new alliance model is a great step forward in rail contract procurement.'

