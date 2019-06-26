Log in
Balfour Beatty : appoints UK Head of Aviation

06/26/2019 | 06:07am EDT

News listings

26 June 2019

Balfour Beatty today announces the appointment of Steve O'Sullivan as Head of Aviation, responsible for providing strategic leadership to the company's portfolio of aviation projects across its UK Construction Services business.

With over 35 years' experience in the the industry and the successful delivery of mega aviation schemes, Steve has been involved in the delivery of some of the world's largest and most complex projects, including the new passenger concourse at Dubai International Airport, the Midfield concourse at Abu Dhabi International Airport and terminal 2B and terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport.

Most recently, he was responsible for Balfour Beatty's joint venture project with Morgan Sindall and VINCI Construction, as Senior Project Director on the Crossrail C512 Whitechapel Station project.

Having joined Balfour Beatty as an Electrical Engineering apprentice in 1980 , Steve is testament to the organisation's commitment to attracting, training and retaining its employees to offer customers the best capabilities whilst providing the quality leadership required to drive forward world-class infrastructure projects.

Dean Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty's UK Construction Services business, said: 'Balfour Beatty has an outstanding reputation in aviation built on a long track-record of safety, quality and innovation and so I am delighted to appoint Steve as our Head of Aviation.

'Steve's detailed knowledge and understanding of the aviation market, combined with his unrivalled expertise makes him ideally placed to perform this role and continue our delivery of exceptional projects for our customers.'

Balfour Beatty has a long history within the Aviation industry in its chosen markets - the UK, US and Hong Kong. Appointed to the Heathrow Airport Limited Integrator Framework in 2014, the company is responsible for delivering projects valued between £500,000 and £70 million. In 2016 it was selected by Gatwick Airport to deliver a range of schemes at the airport under its £1.2 billion Capital Investment Progamme.

Additionally, Gammon Construction, a 50:50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, completed the Midfield Concourse at the Hong Kong International Airport in 2015 while Balfour Beatty and its LAX Integrated Express Solutions joint venture was awarded the $4.9 billion Automated People Mover project in 2018 at Los Angeles International Airport.

Image: Steve O'Sullivan, Head of Aviation

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne DunnBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
Vivienne.Dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty has significant experience in airport infrastructure development in the UK, US and Hong Kong. Our experience covers all aspects of airport and airfield work, including airport pavement construction, a full range of service installations, major passenger terminals and passenger transit facilities and airport facilities.
  • The company has established long-term relationships with airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Bristol and Dublin, founded on our ability to deliver high quality infrastructure and successfully managing the security, logistics and health and safety requirements associated with working in an airport environment.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:06:04 UTC
