Balfour Beatty : appoints UK Head of Aviation

26 June 2019

Balfour Beatty today announces the appointment of Steve O'Sullivan as Head of Aviation, responsible for providing strategic leadership to the company's portfolio of aviation projects across its UK Construction Services business.

With over 35 years' experience in the the industry and the successful delivery of mega aviation schemes, Steve has been involved in the delivery of some of the world's largest and most complex projects, including the new passenger concourse at Dubai International Airport, the Midfield concourse at Abu Dhabi International Airport and terminal 2B and terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport.

Most recently, he was responsible for Balfour Beatty's joint venture project with Morgan Sindall and VINCI Construction, as Senior Project Director on the Crossrail C512 Whitechapel Station project.

Having joined Balfour Beatty as an Electrical Engineering apprentice in 1980 , Steve is testament to the organisation's commitment to attracting, training and retaining its employees to offer customers the best capabilities whilst providing the quality leadership required to drive forward world-class infrastructure projects.

Dean Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty's UK Construction Services business, said: 'Balfour Beatty has an outstanding reputation in aviation built on a long track-record of safety, quality and innovation and so I am delighted to appoint Steve as our Head of Aviation.

'Steve's detailed knowledge and understanding of the aviation market, combined with his unrivalled expertise makes him ideally placed to perform this role and continue our delivery of exceptional projects for our customers.'

Balfour Beatty has a long history within the Aviation industry in its chosen markets - the UK, US and Hong Kong. Appointed to the Heathrow Airport Limited Integrator Framework in 2014, the company is responsible for delivering projects valued between £500,000 and £70 million. In 2016 it was selected by Gatwick Airport to deliver a range of schemes at the airport under its £1.2 billion Capital Investment Progamme.

Additionally, Gammon Construction, a 50:50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, completed the Midfield Concourse at the Hong Kong International Airport in 2015 while Balfour Beatty and its LAX Integrated Express Solutions joint venture was awarded the $4.9 billion Automated People Mover project in 2018 at Los Angeles International Airport.

Image: Steve O'Sullivan, Head of Aviation

