Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Balfour Beatty : awarded £10 million contract for Midlands Metropolitan Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

News listings

04 October 2018

Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £10 million Early Works Contract for the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital, on behalf of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust ('the Trust').

This award follows the robust contingency measures undertaken by the Trust to deal with the original contractor, Carillion, entering into liquidation

Works will include the repair and replacement of a number of partially completed elements, including metal balustrading and extract flumes to prevent further deterioration and ensure the scheme remains fully safe and secure.

Thomas Edgcumbe, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's North and Midlands regional business, said: 'We are delighted to be able to support the Trust on this key hospital project which is vital for local residents and the wider community.

'Our wealth of experience and expertise in the healthcare sector will enable us to recommence work quickly and allow for the successful completion of this early works contract.'

Commenting on the decision, Chief Executive Toby Lewis said: 'We are delighted to enter this partnership with Balfour Beatty to take the important next steps in completing the Midland Met. It has been sad to see the building standing paused for the last nine months, and so it is great news that work will shortly restart.

'We are grateful for the considerable support that we have had locally and nationally to move forward. We are investing in our existing buildings for the interim period but there is no doubt that a new single acute and emergency hospital in Smethwick is what the local NHS needs to provide the very best care. It also releases money to invest in primary care and mental health services. This news brings that transformation closer.'

Balfour Beatty's early works contract will run until spring 2019. At peak construction the company will employ a 50 strong workforce and a range of local supply chain partners.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne Dunn
Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
Vivienne.Dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty has a long and proud history working in the North and Midlands, delivering innovative infrastructure and build projects and supporting growth across the region. The company has proven expertise across multiple sectors including highways, education, flood & coastal defence, and of working with local authorities through the Scape National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework along with other regional and national frameworks.
  • Our portfolio of current projects includes the delivery of two contracts for HS2 worth a combined total of c.£2.5billion, The University of Manchester's £287m Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), representing one of the largest capital developments ever undertaken by a UK higher education institution, and sections of the Manchester Smart Motorways scheme for Highways England. We are also delivering an £85m automotive research facility for the University of Warwick in Coventry, and the New Cross Student Development in Manchester which will feature 274 student apartments.
  • Completed projects include the £50m 'Diamond' building at the University of Sheffield, the £14m mechanical and electrical services for the new National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and a £22.5m new teaching and lecture space at Sheffield Hallam University. Balfour Beatty has also recently completed the £27m Anchorsholme coastal defence scheme on behalf of Blackpool Council, and the Gateshead District Energy Centre, one of the North East region's first energy centres, which will generate and supply heat and power for homes, businesses and public buildings across Gateshead Town Centre.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
05:53pBALFOUR BEATTY : awarded £10 million contract for Midlands Metropolitan Hospital
PU
10/04BALFOUR BEATTY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/03BALFOUR BEATTY : ZOM Senior Living Selects Balfour Beatty to Build Mixed-use Wel..
BU
10/02BALFOUR BEATTY : Building on firm foundations to deliver the UK’s future i..
PU
09/27BALFOUR BEATTY : Collaborative new joint venture to deliver engineering and supp..
PU
09/24BALFOUR BEATTY : appoints Managing Director to lead its regional construction bu..
PU
09/19BALFOUR BEATTY : BBY) Insider Acquires 151.58 in Stock
AQ
09/19BALFOUR BEATTY : announces sale of 50% interest in Fife Hospital
PU
09/19BALFOUR BEATTY : 50% interest sale in fife hospital
PU
09/18BALFOUR BEATTY : innovation puts connections in pole position
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Balfour Beatty Communities acquires 220-unit multifamily property 
08/15Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/15Balfour Beatty Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/15Balfour Beatty reports 1H results 
08/06Balfour Beatty Communities expands Florida portfolio 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 391 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Finance 2018 284 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 15,46
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 1 942 M
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Iain G. T. Ferguson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-5.19%2 513
VINCI-4.29%55 873
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%33 562
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.09%26 393
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.39%25 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.06%23 686
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.