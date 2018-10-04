Balfour Beatty : awarded £10 million contract for Midlands Metropolitan Hospital

News listings
04 October 2018
Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £10 million Early Works Contract for the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital, on behalf of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust ('the Trust').
This award follows the robust contingency measures undertaken by the Trust to deal with the original contractor, Carillion, entering into liquidation
Works will include the repair and replacement of a number of partially completed elements, including metal balustrading and extract flumes to prevent further deterioration and ensure the scheme remains fully safe and secure.
Thomas Edgcumbe, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's North and Midlands regional business, said: 'We are delighted to be able to support the Trust on this key hospital project which is vital for local residents and the wider community.
'Our wealth of experience and expertise in the healthcare sector will enable us to recommence work quickly and allow for the successful completion of this early works contract.'
Commenting on the decision, Chief Executive Toby Lewis said: 'We are delighted to enter this partnership with Balfour Beatty to take the important next steps in completing the Midland Met. It has been sad to see the building standing paused for the last nine months, and so it is great news that work will shortly restart.
'We are grateful for the considerable support that we have had locally and nationally to move forward. We are investing in our existing buildings for the interim period but there is no doubt that a new single acute and emergency hospital in Smethwick is what the local NHS needs to provide the very best care. It also releases money to invest in primary care and mental health services. This news brings that transformation closer.'
Balfour Beatty's early works contract will run until spring 2019. At peak construction the company will employ a 50 strong workforce and a range of local supply chain partners.
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
-
Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
-
Balfour Beatty has a long and proud history working in the North and Midlands, delivering innovative infrastructure and build projects and supporting growth across the region. The company has proven expertise across multiple sectors including highways, education, flood & coastal defence, and of working with local authorities through the Scape National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework along with other regional and national frameworks.
-
Our portfolio of current projects includes the delivery of two contracts for HS2 worth a combined total of c.£2.5billion, The University of Manchester's £287m Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), representing one of the largest capital developments ever undertaken by a UK higher education institution, and sections of the Manchester Smart Motorways scheme for Highways England. We are also delivering an £85m automotive research facility for the University of Warwick in Coventry, and the New Cross Student Development in Manchester which will feature 274 student apartments.
-
Completed projects include the £50m 'Diamond' building at the University of Sheffield, the £14m mechanical and electrical services for the new National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and a £22.5m new teaching and lecture space at Sheffield Hallam University. Balfour Beatty has also recently completed the £27m Anchorsholme coastal defence scheme on behalf of Blackpool Council, and the Gateshead District Energy Centre, one of the North East region's first energy centres, which will generate and supply heat and power for homes, businesses and public buildings across Gateshead Town Centre.
