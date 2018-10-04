Balfour Beatty : awarded £10 million contract for Midlands Metropolitan Hospital

News listings

04 October 2018

Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £10 million Early Works Contract for the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital, on behalf of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust ('the Trust').

This award follows the robust contingency measures undertaken by the Trust to deal with the original contractor, Carillion, entering into liquidation

Works will include the repair and replacement of a number of partially completed elements, including metal balustrading and extract flumes to prevent further deterioration and ensure the scheme remains fully safe and secure.

Thomas Edgcumbe, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's North and Midlands regional business, said: 'We are delighted to be able to support the Trust on this key hospital project which is vital for local residents and the wider community.

'Our wealth of experience and expertise in the healthcare sector will enable us to recommence work quickly and allow for the successful completion of this early works contract.'

Commenting on the decision, Chief Executive Toby Lewis said: 'We are delighted to enter this partnership with Balfour Beatty to take the important next steps in completing the Midland Met. It has been sad to see the building standing paused for the last nine months, and so it is great news that work will shortly restart.

'We are grateful for the considerable support that we have had locally and nationally to move forward. We are investing in our existing buildings for the interim period but there is no doubt that a new single acute and emergency hospital in Smethwick is what the local NHS needs to provide the very best care. It also releases money to invest in primary care and mental health services. This news brings that transformation closer.'

Balfour Beatty's early works contract will run until spring 2019. At peak construction the company will employ a 50 strong workforce and a range of local supply chain partners.

