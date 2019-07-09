Balfour Beatty : awarded £37 million contract to deliver two community hospitals in Scotland

News listings

09 July 2019

Balfour Beatty today announces that it has been awarded a £37 million contract to deliver two community hospital facilities in Scotland on behalf of hub North Scotland; Badenoch & Strathspey Community Hospital and Health Care Centre in Aviemore and the Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross Community Hospital at Broadford on Skye.

The contract will see Balfour Beatty construct two new 24 bed facilities which, on completion, will provide in-patient and X-ray services for the community in Skye and an urgent care facility, GP practice, in-patient and Scottish Ambulance Service facility in Aviemore.

Balfour Beatty was appointed as main contractor for the delivery of these works following close collaboration with hub North Scotland throughout the 18-month preconstruction phase ensuring the provision of the most cost-effective and high-quality design solution.

In line with Balfour Beatty's commitment to reducing onsite activity by 25% by 2025, the facilities energy centres which will provide heating, electricity and water, will be constructed offsite to improve safety while enhancing productivity and efficiency on site.

In addition, Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering will apply its ground engineering expertise and specialist geotechnical knowledge to deliver the project's crucial ground engineering requirements including concrete driven piles.

Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty's Regional Managing Director of Scotland and Ireland, said: 'At Balfour Beatty, we are deeply committed to bringing value to the communities in which we operate.

'Our wealth of experience and expertise in community infrastructure, along with our continued focus to deliver high quality projects to budget and on programme, will ensure that the Skye and Aviemore hospitals will service the surrounding communities for years to come.'

Michael Padzinski, Chief Executive of hub North Scotland said: 'We have already worked with Balfour Beatty on several community infrastructure projects and are looking forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the Badenoch & Strathspey and the Skye, Lochalsh and West Ross community hospitals for NHS Highland.'

Iain Stewart, NHS Highland's Chief Executive, said: 'The start of construction of these two hospitals marks another exciting step forward for NHS services in both Badenoch & Strathspey and on Skye and crucially supports our efforts to modernise and transform the delivery of healthcare in both regions. We very much look forward to delivering high-quality sustainable services that the communities can be proud of. I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise the significant contributions that both communities have made in helping to develop the wider health and social care redesigns.'

Balfour Beatty will engage with the local supply chain across both regions to create local jobs and boost the local economy. At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ a workforce of 200 including the recruitment of two trainee construction managers.

Works are due to commence this summer with completion expected in Spring 2021.

