Balfour Beatty : awarded £50 million National Grid substation replacement contract

21 June 2019

Balfour Beatty has today been awarded a £50 million contract to replace a high-voltage substation at Littlebrook Power Station in Kent on behalf of National Grid.

The five-year contract forms a critical part of National Grid's transformation of the National Transmission Network, ensuring the continued supply of power to the South East of England.

Balfour Beatty will design, supply and construct the large 400kV substation, utilising the capabilities of Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering to complete the ground engineering works. The project includes the installation of the cabling and overhead line connections to the national grid and design of the switchgear - the circuit board used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment - into an effective and accessible design for the substation.

This latest contract award builds on Balfour Beatty's 12-year collaborative relationship with National Grid. Most recently, Balfour Beatty is completing works to connect Hinkley Point C, the nation's first nuclear plant, to the national grid and constructing the onshore substation at Hornsea Project Two, the world's largest offshore wind farm.

Ian Currie, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's Power Transmission and Distribution business said: 'Our extensive knowledge and ability to provide an integrated solution in the delivery of high-voltage substations makes us ideally positioned to help National Grid secure the power supply to the South East of England for years to come.'

Works are due to commence this summer with completion scheduled for winter 2023. At peak construction, the project will employ a workforce of 100 people.

