Balfour Beatty : awarded £50 million National Grid substation replacement contract

06/21/2019 | 04:25am EDT

News listings

21 June 2019

Balfour Beatty has today been awarded a £50 million contract to replace a high-voltage substation at Littlebrook Power Station in Kent on behalf of National Grid.

The five-year contract forms a critical part of National Grid's transformation of the National Transmission Network, ensuring the continued supply of power to the South East of England.

Balfour Beatty will design, supply and construct the large 400kV substation, utilising the capabilities of Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering to complete the ground engineering works. The project includes the installation of the cabling and overhead line connections to the national grid and design of the switchgear - the circuit board used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment - into an effective and accessible design for the substation.

This latest contract award builds on Balfour Beatty's 12-year collaborative relationship with National Grid. Most recently, Balfour Beatty is completing works to connect Hinkley Point C, the nation's first nuclear plant, to the national grid and constructing the onshore substation at Hornsea Project Two, the world's largest offshore wind farm.

Ian Currie, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's Power Transmission and Distribution business said: 'Our extensive knowledge and ability to provide an integrated solution in the delivery of high-voltage substations makes us ideally positioned to help National Grid secure the power supply to the South East of England for years to come.'

Works are due to commence this summer with completion scheduled for winter 2023. At peak construction, the project will employ a workforce of 100 people.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Megan WoodBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
megan.wood@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty's Power Transmission & Distribution teams work with regional, national and international electricity network owners and operators to provide technical engineering solutions across the full spectrum of the electricity grid, including overhead lines, cabling, substations and distribution networks. From scoping and feasibility, to design, construction and on-going maintenance, our in-house experts, flexible resources and industry-leading innovations support clients in the development of some of the UK's most ambitious power transmission and distribution projects.
  • Significant projects in the company's current portfolio include the c. £47 million Fort Augustus to Fort William 132kV Transmission Reinforcement project and the c. £43.5 million Beauly to Keith 132kV Modernisation programme on behalf of Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc, and the £300m contract with National Grid to deliver both the 400kV overhead line and 400kV cable works on the critical Hinkley Point C connection scheme.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:24:07 UTC
