BALFOUR BEATTY
Balfour Beatty : commits to reducing its onsite construction by 25% by 2025

08/24/2018 | 11:17am CEST

24 August 2018

Today, Balfour Beatty has launched the latest of its policy papers: '25% by 2025: Streamlined construction - seven steps to offsite and modular building', which outlines the following:

  • Balfour Beatty's commitment to the reduction of work undertaken onsite by 25% by 2025, supporting the Government's 2025 strategy for lower cost, lower emissions and faster delivery
  • How Government can work with the construction industry to modernize and drive change more quickly
  • Calls for the construction industry to share best practice and learn from the manufacturing sector

The new generation of industrialised construction methods, including offsite and modular building techniques offers the UK construction industry one of the largest opportunities available of any sector to transform its model.

Balfour Beatty recognises that Industrialised construction is the best way to shift 25% of its current output by 2025 to a solution that can critically improve safety, radically enhance productivity and quality but also create new expertise with the potential to be a massive export opportunity.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said, 'On a national level, industrialised construction would lead to the creation of thousands of jobs across the country over the next few years - if we invest now.

'For everyone in construction to reap the rewards of industrialised construction the industry must increase the pace of change while the public sector and other infrastructure commissioners need to fund schemes that utilise industrialised techniques.'

You can read the paper in full: Here

Media enquiries to:

Will SwanBalfour Beatty

+44 (0)207 963 2150

will.swan@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com| follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:16:01 UTC
