Balfour Beatty : expert team lifts second 240 tonne footbridge into place in Telford

News listings
18 September 2018
Balfour Beatty has achieved a major milestone on its Telford Footbridge project, with the successful installation of a new footbridge over Telford Central railway station. The project forms part of the major infrastructure upgrade programme being undertaken by Telford & Wrekin Council.
Balfour Beatty worked overnight to lift the 240 tonne structure into place, utilising a 230ft crane to align the bridge with the two new reinforced concrete abutments it is secured to.
The main span of the new 90 metre bridge will cross both the A442 Eastern Primary and Rampart Way dual carriageways, will significantly improving links between the railway station and Telford shopping centre.
James Corrigan, Balfour Beatty Project Manager, said: 'I am delighted to have successfully completed the second of two bridge lifts in Telford, while ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding road and rail network.
'This crossing brings together essential parts of the local community and allows the public much needed upgraded infrastructure. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with the council as the project enters its final stages.'
Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development, said: 'It has been very exciting watching the new bridge take shape and the lift of the main span promises to be quite a spectacle.
'We appreciate that road closures will be inconvenient but we're doing all we can to make this process as smooth and efficient as possible.
'We're asking businesses to support the community when the diversions come into effect by staggering start times for employees working in and around the town centre or allowing people to work from home where possible.
'Residents can also help by car sharing or cycling into work. Small changes can make a difference to congestion at peak times.
'I'd like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is being carried out.' With both bridges now in place, focus will turn to the demolition of existing structures ahead of completion early 2019.
Image: Balfour Beatty lifts main bridge in Telford into place
ENDS
Media enquiries to:
Vivienne Dunn
Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty
All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
-
Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
-
Balfour Beatty has a long and proud history working in the North and Midlands, delivering innovative infrastructure and build projects and supporting growth across the region. The company has proven expertise across multiple sectors including highways, education, flood & coastal defence, and of working with local authorities through the Scape National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework along with other regional and national frameworks.
-
Our portfolio of current projects includes the delivery of two contracts for HS2 worth a combined total of c.£2.5billion, The University of Manchester's £287m Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), representing one of the largest capital developments ever undertaken by a UK higher education institution, and sections of the Manchester Smart Motorways scheme for Highways England. We are also delivering an £85m automotive research facility for the University of Warwick in Coventry, and the New Cross Student Development in Manchester which will feature 274 student apartments.
-
Completed projects include the £50m 'Diamond' building at the University of Sheffield, the £14m mechanical and electrical services for the new National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and a £22.5m new teaching and lecture space at Sheffield Hallam University. Balfour Beatty has also recently completed the £27m Anchorsholme coastal defence scheme on behalf of Blackpool Council, and the Gateshead District Energy Centre, one of the North East region's first energy centres, which will generate and supply heat and power for homes, businesses and public buildings across Gateshead Town Centre.