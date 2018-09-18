Balfour Beatty : expert team lifts second 240 tonne footbridge into place in Telford

News listings

18 September 2018

Balfour Beatty has achieved a major milestone on its Telford Footbridge project, with the successful installation of a new footbridge over Telford Central railway station. The project forms part of the major infrastructure upgrade programme being undertaken by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Balfour Beatty worked overnight to lift the 240 tonne structure into place, utilising a 230ft crane to align the bridge with the two new reinforced concrete abutments it is secured to.

The main span of the new 90 metre bridge will cross both the A442 Eastern Primary and Rampart Way dual carriageways, will significantly improving links between the railway station and Telford shopping centre.

James Corrigan, Balfour Beatty Project Manager, said: 'I am delighted to have successfully completed the second of two bridge lifts in Telford, while ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding road and rail network.

'This crossing brings together essential parts of the local community and allows the public much needed upgraded infrastructure. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with the council as the project enters its final stages.'

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development, said: 'It has been very exciting watching the new bridge take shape and the lift of the main span promises to be quite a spectacle.

'We appreciate that road closures will be inconvenient but we're doing all we can to make this process as smooth and efficient as possible.

'We're asking businesses to support the community when the diversions come into effect by staggering start times for employees working in and around the town centre or allowing people to work from home where possible.

'Residents can also help by car sharing or cycling into work. Small changes can make a difference to congestion at peak times.

'I'd like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is being carried out.' With both bridges now in place, focus will turn to the demolition of existing structures ahead of completion early 2019.

Image: Balfour Beatty lifts main bridge in Telford into place

