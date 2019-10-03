Balfour Beatty : helps raise over £137,000 for Barnardo's Scotland

News listings

03 October 2019

Balfour Beatty, in partnership with Network Rail, has helped to raise over £137,000 for children's charity Barnardo's Scotland following a six-day event held at the iconic Forth Bridge.

The event marks the third consecutive year Balfour Beatty and Network Rail have partnered to fundraise for the charity with 2019 marking the largest sum of money raised to date; in 2017 Balfour Beatty and Network Rail raised £20,500 for Barnardo's Scotland while in 2018 a further £65,000 was collected.

'Your View 19', a unique fundraising event held at the iconic Forth Bridge, saw over 1,800 people ascend the UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting participants from across the United Kingdom and the United States.

Balfour Beatty supported Barnardo's Scotland in the planning of 'Your View 19', offering a team of twenty-four volunteers to facilitate the six-day event and allowing for guests to stand 361ft above the River Forth.

Colin Hardie, Regional Construction Superintendent for Balfour Beatty's Scotland and Ireland business, said: 'We are delighted to have worked with Barnardo's Scotland for the third time this year to successfully facilitate their latest event at the Forth Bridge and to raise the largest amount of money since the beginning of our partnership in 2017.

'Providing our support of events such as this is yet another example of how we strive to support the communities in which we operate, helping to improve the lives of some of the most disadvantaged young people in society.'

Events Manager for Barnardo's Scotland, Jordyn Armstrong, said, 'We know this is a popular event but we are still overwhelmed by the interest in the bridge and the speed in which the places sell out.

'We owe a huge debt of thanks to Network Rail and Balfour Beatty for allowing this event to take place; for their support throughout the planning stage and for their help running the event over the six days. Thanks too, to those who bought tickets for Yourview19 making it such a happy and successful event - we are truly grateful.

'The most important factor is it has raised a great deal of money which will go towards supporting our Employment and Training services Barnardo's Works and our Care leavers services, which both support young people across Scotland.'

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland's director of engineering and asset management, said: 'The Forth Bridge is a truly unique structure and one which interests and inspires people across the globe.

'We are delighted to have been able to work with Barnardo's and Balfour Beatty to open up the structure to the public and raise such a fantastic sum for the charity.

'I'd like to thank all those colleagues from Network Rail and Balfour Beatty who volunteered their time to make the event happen.'

The funds raised from 'Your View 19' will help fund Barnardo's Scotland's community-based services, supporting children and young people locally in Fife, Edinburgh and more widely across Scotland.

Balfour Beatty was first contracted to deliver refurbishment works on the Forth Bridge in 2002 and continues to deliver maintenance works on behalf of Network Rail to this day.

Image: A team of Balfour Beatty and Network Rail volunteers assisting with the 'Your View 19' event

