Balfour Beatty : helps raise over £137,000 for Barnardo's Scotland

03 October 2019
Balfour Beatty, in partnership with Network Rail, has helped to raise over £137,000 for children's charity Barnardo's Scotland following a six-day event held at the iconic Forth Bridge.
The event marks the third consecutive year Balfour Beatty and Network Rail have partnered to fundraise for the charity with 2019 marking the largest sum of money raised to date; in 2017 Balfour Beatty and Network Rail raised £20,500 for Barnardo's Scotland while in 2018 a further £65,000 was collected.
'Your View 19', a unique fundraising event held at the iconic Forth Bridge, saw over 1,800 people ascend the UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting participants from across the United Kingdom and the United States.
Balfour Beatty supported Barnardo's Scotland in the planning of 'Your View 19', offering a team of twenty-four volunteers to facilitate the six-day event and allowing for guests to stand 361ft above the River Forth.
Colin Hardie, Regional Construction Superintendent for Balfour Beatty's Scotland and Ireland business, said: 'We are delighted to have worked with Barnardo's Scotland for the third time this year to successfully facilitate their latest event at the Forth Bridge and to raise the largest amount of money since the beginning of our partnership in 2017.
'Providing our support of events such as this is yet another example of how we strive to support the communities in which we operate, helping to improve the lives of some of the most disadvantaged young people in society.'
Events Manager for Barnardo's Scotland, Jordyn Armstrong, said, 'We know this is a popular event but we are still overwhelmed by the interest in the bridge and the speed in which the places sell out.
'We owe a huge debt of thanks to Network Rail and Balfour Beatty for allowing this event to take place; for their support throughout the planning stage and for their help running the event over the six days. Thanks too, to those who bought tickets for Yourview19 making it such a happy and successful event - we are truly grateful.
'The most important factor is it has raised a great deal of money which will go towards supporting our Employment and Training services Barnardo's Works and our Care leavers services, which both support young people across Scotland.'
Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland's director of engineering and asset management, said: 'The Forth Bridge is a truly unique structure and one which interests and inspires people across the globe.
'We are delighted to have been able to work with Barnardo's and Balfour Beatty to open up the structure to the public and raise such a fantastic sum for the charity.
'I'd like to thank all those colleagues from Network Rail and Balfour Beatty who volunteered their time to make the event happen.'
The funds raised from 'Your View 19' will help fund Barnardo's Scotland's community-based services, supporting children and young people locally in Fife, Edinburgh and more widely across Scotland.
Balfour Beatty was first contracted to deliver refurbishment works on the Forth Bridge in 2002 and continues to deliver maintenance works on behalf of Network Rail to this day.
Image: A team of Balfour Beatty and Network Rail volunteers assisting with the 'Your View 19' event
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
-
Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
-
The Balfour Beatty Charitable Trust, Shaping Better Futures was formed in 2009 to help the most disadvantaged young people in society. Through a mix of employee fundraising and financial support provided by the Company, the Trust currently supports three charities: Barnardo's, Coram and The Prince's Trust. In 2018, employees raised over £40,256 through Building Better Futures. The Company matched this with an additional contribution and donated a total of £90,000.
-
Since 2013, the Trust has raised £201,416 to support Barnardo's, helping over 1,340 young people. Since 2010, the Trust has contributed over £490,000 to Coram, funding vital services for children and young people.
-
In 2014, Balfour Beatty launched a new partnership with the UK's leading youth charity, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE). This will enable many more young people to take part in the DofE Award and boost their life and work prospects.
-
All staff have the opportunity to volunteer up to two days per year to give something back to local communities. Across the Group's operations, employees volunteered 11,854 hours for charitable causes and donated £58,978 in-kind contributions to charities. This has brought multiple social value benefits to the communities in which Balfour Beatty operates.