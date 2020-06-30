Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route Buildings, mechanical and electrical works contract

News listings

30 June 2020

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been awarded a HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route contract to deliver buildings, mechanical and electrical works on behalf of the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Works include the delivery of critical mechanical and electrical works as well as the construction of tunnel ventilation and administration buildings.

The works form an essential part of the overall Central Kowloon Route; a 4.7 kilometre dual three-lane major road that will enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion. Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon, said: 'We are delighted to be working with the Government's Highways Department again on this vital piece of infrastructure for Hong Kong. Our experience and expertise in delivering complex mechanical and electrical works continues to grow, and we look forward to further strengthening our reputation through the safe and efficient execution of this contract.'

