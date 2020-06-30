Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route Buildings, mechanical and electrical works contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:19am EDT

News listings

30 June 2020

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been awarded a HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route contract to deliver buildings, mechanical and electrical works on behalf of the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Works include the delivery of critical mechanical and electrical works as well as the construction of tunnel ventilation and administration buildings.

The works form an essential part of the overall Central Kowloon Route; a 4.7 kilometre dual three-lane major road that will enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion. Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon, said: 'We are delighted to be working with the Government's Highways Department again on this vital piece of infrastructure for Hong Kong. Our experience and expertise in delivering complex mechanical and electrical works continues to grow, and we look forward to further strengthening our reputation through the safe and efficient execution of this contract.'

ENDS

Analyst/investor enquiries:
Angus Barry
Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6824
angus.barry@balfourbeatty.com

Media enquiries:
Antonia Walton
+44 (0)203 810 2345
antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Gammon Construction (gammonconstruction.com), headquartered in Hong Kong, is a 50/50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, the Asian-based conglomerate. The two companies have worked in partnership since 2004 to forge a reputation for delivering high quality projects for customers throughout China and Southeast Asia. The business is a major player in the Hong Kong and Singapore roads market. Gammon's service extends over the full project life-cycle, from initial site survey and design through construction to commissioning and ongoing maintenance.
  • Gammon's current project portfolio includes: The 'Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link - Northern Connection Tunnel Buildings, Electrical and Mechanical Works' contract worth HK$2.6 billion for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The construction of the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route in Hong Kong for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region worth HK$6.2bn. The construction of the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong worth over HK$1bn for Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited. The HK$3bn development of eight medium rise residential blocks and four houses with a two-level basement overlooking Tai Po's Tolo Harbour in Northern Hong Kong, on behalf of Great Eagle Group. The Lyric Theatre Complex and Extended Basement project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority worth HK$5.5bn. The HK$2bn contract to build Hong Kong's first year-round, all-weather water-park for Ocean Park Corporation.
  • Iconic projects of the past include the HK$8.9 billion contract to construct the West Kowloon Terminus Station North for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, which forms part of China's strategic national express rail network. The HK$5 billion Tamar development project to build the Central Government Complex and the Legislative Council.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
02:19aBALFOUR BEATTY : joint venture awarded HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central..
PU
06/01BALFOUR BEATTY : joint venture awarded HK$7.2 billion (c. £760 million) major tu..
PU
06/01BALFOUR BEATTY : COVID-19 trading update and re-scheduling of AGM
PU
05/26BALFOUR BEATTY : Joint Venture Selected for Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Proj..
PU
05/04BALFOUR BEATTY : Joint Venture Selected for Oak Hill Parkway Infrastructure Proj..
BU
04/15BALFOUR BEATTY : Statement regarding COVID-19
PU
04/15Vinci, Balfour Beatty JV Awarded Lots N1 and N2 of Main HS2 Civil Engineering..
DJ
03/27BALFOUR BEATTY : COVID-19 update and postponement of AGM
PU
03/26BALFOUR BEATTY : Statement regarding COVID-19
PU
03/18LAYING THE FOUNDATIONS FOR OUR FUTUR : Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty Regional ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 449 M 9 166 M 9 166 M
Net income 2020 86,4 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2020 329 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 1 772 M 2 174 M 2 181 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 26 130
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 325,00 GBX
Last Close Price 258,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Group Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-1.30%2 174
VINCI SA-16.42%50 535
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-15.12%28 698
FERROVIAL-11.12%19 832
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.86%17 868
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-15.82%16 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group