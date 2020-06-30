Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route Buildings, mechanical and electrical works contract

News listings
30 June 2020
Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been awarded a HK$5.67 billion (c. £577 million) Central Kowloon Route contract to deliver buildings, mechanical and electrical works on behalf of the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Works include the delivery of critical mechanical and electrical works as well as the construction of tunnel ventilation and administration buildings.
The works form an essential part of the overall Central Kowloon Route; a 4.7 kilometre dual three-lane major road that will enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion. Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads.
Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon, said: 'We are delighted to be working with the Government's Highways Department again on this vital piece of infrastructure for Hong Kong. Our experience and expertise in delivering complex mechanical and electrical works continues to grow, and we look forward to further strengthening our reputation through the safe and efficient execution of this contract.'
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
-
Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
-
Gammon Construction (gammonconstruction.com), headquartered in Hong Kong, is a 50/50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, the Asian-based conglomerate. The two companies have worked in partnership since 2004 to forge a reputation for delivering high quality projects for customers throughout China and Southeast Asia. The business is a major player in the Hong Kong and Singapore roads market. Gammon's service extends over the full project life-cycle, from initial site survey and design through construction to commissioning and ongoing maintenance.
-
Gammon's current project portfolio includes: The 'Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link - Northern Connection Tunnel Buildings, Electrical and Mechanical Works' contract worth HK$2.6 billion for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The construction of the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route in Hong Kong for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region worth HK$6.2bn. The construction of the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong worth over HK$1bn for Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited. The HK$3bn development of eight medium rise residential blocks and four houses with a two-level basement overlooking Tai Po's Tolo Harbour in Northern Hong Kong, on behalf of Great Eagle Group. The Lyric Theatre Complex and Extended Basement project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority worth HK$5.5bn. The HK$2bn contract to build Hong Kong's first year-round, all-weather water-park for Ocean Park Corporation.
-
Iconic projects of the past include the HK$8.9 billion contract to construct the West Kowloon Terminus Station North for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, which forms part of China's strategic national express rail network. The HK$5 billion Tamar development project to build the Central Government Complex and the Legislative Council.
