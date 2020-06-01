Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded HK$7.2 billion (c. £760 million) major tunnel project at Hong Kong International Airport

News listings

01 June 2020

Balfour Beatty today announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been awarded a HK$7.2 billion (c. £760 million) contract to deliver tunnels and associated works for an automatic people mover (APM) and baggage handling system (BHS) at Hong Kong International Airport on behalf of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

The contract will see Gammon deliver two 1800m-long 8-cell tunnel structures for the APM and BHS systems as well as all electrical and mechanical works for the tunnels. Additionally, Gammon will construct several support buildings including pumping stations, a datacentre and security facilities.

The APM and BHS tunnels and the associated works form a major part of the Three Runway System (3RS) project at the airport and will ultimately allow travellers to move between the new Third Runway Concourse and the expanded Terminal 2.

To ensure the project's safe and efficient delivery, Gammon will deploy modular solutions for 75% of the electrical and mechanical works for the tunnels. In line with Balfour Beatty's commitment to reducing onsite activity by 25% by 2025, this approach will see activities carried out off site to ensure enhanced health and safety, increased productivity and reduce the duration of the works.

In addition, all offsite activities will be monitored with the use of the real-time technology system, STAMP, throughout the build process to further enhance the quality and production of works, as well as enhancing the safe and efficient delivery of products to site.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon, said: 'We are delighted that Airport Authority Hong Kong has chosen Gammon to deliver this key element of the 3RS works.

'Through our technical and innovate approach, we will ensure the productive and efficient delivery of the Automatic People Mover and Baggage Handling System, contributing to the expansion of Hong Kong International Airport to meet future air traffic growth and maintain Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international aviation hub'.

At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of around 1500.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Megan Wood Balfour Beatty

+44 (0)203 810 2345

megan.wood@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors: