Balfour Beatty : lands luxury residential scheme in London

13 August 2018

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has been selected by Brockton Capital to deliver the new, luxury 60 Curzon Street residential scheme.

Located in the heart of London's exclusive Mayfair district, Balfour Beatty will draw on its experience in operating within a constrained city-centre environment, to deliver 32 luxury apartments formed around a south-facing courtyard garden, as well as a range of private 24 hour amenities.

Throughout the project lifecycle, Balfour Beatty will utilise the latest digital solutions, including Building Information Modelling (BIM) to generate and manage vital information on site and efficiently deliver the scheme with minimal disruption to local residents and the community alike.

Dean Banks, Balfour Beatty Chief Executive Officer for UK Construction Services, said: 'We are delighted to have been awarded this key contract and to be part of 60 Curzon Street's exciting development plans.

'Our selection to this project builds on our vast wealth of experience in delivering significant developments across the UK, including the No.1 Palace Street residential scheme overlooking Buckingham Palace.

'We look forward to continuing our work with Brockton Capital over the coming years, successfully delivering a new first-class residence and its associated facilities.'

Balfour Beatty has already commenced work, with the project scheduled for completion in 2020. At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of 250.

