Balfour Beatty : lands luxury residential scheme in London

News listings
13 August 2018
Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has been selected by Brockton Capital to deliver the new, luxury 60 Curzon Street residential scheme.
Located in the heart of London's exclusive Mayfair district, Balfour Beatty will draw on its experience in operating within a constrained city-centre environment, to deliver 32 luxury apartments formed around a south-facing courtyard garden, as well as a range of private 24 hour amenities.
Throughout the project lifecycle, Balfour Beatty will utilise the latest digital solutions, including Building Information Modelling (BIM) to generate and manage vital information on site and efficiently deliver the scheme with minimal disruption to local residents and the community alike.
Dean Banks, Balfour Beatty Chief Executive Officer for UK Construction Services, said: 'We are delighted to have been awarded this key contract and to be part of 60 Curzon Street's exciting development plans.
'Our selection to this project builds on our vast wealth of experience in delivering significant developments across the UK, including the No.1 Palace Street residential scheme overlooking Buckingham Palace.
'We look forward to continuing our work with Brockton Capital over the coming years, successfully delivering a new first-class residence and its associated facilities.'
Balfour Beatty has already commenced work, with the project scheduled for completion in 2020. At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of 250.
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
Balfour Beatty's UK and Ireland regional construction business is a leading integrator of complex, sophisticated and innovative projects that improve the UK's and Ireland's national infrastructure and an experienced provider of local and regional projects that help build lasting communities.
Significant projects in the company's current London portfolio include: The East Wick & Sweetwater development to secure the long-term urban regeneration benefits of the Olympics in partnership with the London Legacy Development Corporation, Balfour Beatty is in joint venture with Places for People are creating two neighbourhoods that will provide 1,500 homes - including 450 affordable homes. In Canary Wharf, the business is building The Madison, a £150 million London Docklands residential tower. For the University of Sussex Balfour Beatty will deliver a student housing project worth £180 million providing bedrooms for 2,117 students in 28 buildings.
Over the years Balfour Beatty has delivered a range of key projects to keep London moving and its economy thriving. Recently completed projects include: In Vauxhall the delivery of a £42m student housing project for Urbanest, a 33-storey building that will provide a range of modern facilities, including personal and communal study areas. The construction of the £110 million Providence Tower in Blackwall as part of the regeneration of that part of London and the delivery of Stapleton House which provides student accommodation with approximately 1,000 beds across three main buildings on Holloway Road in addition to commercial space, reception and common areas. Balfour Beatty has also delivered and completed work at Great Ormond Street Hospital, providing inpatient bedrooms with en-suites and support facilities such as treatment rooms.
