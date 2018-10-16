Balfour Beatty : ‘Best Young Women in Construction’ finalist discusses Balfour Beatty’s Graduate Scheme in The Guardian

News listings
16 October 2018
Balfour Beatty Graduate and 'Best Young Women in Construction' finalist, Sabina Tayub, is featured in The Guardian's UK 300 Rising Stars supplement discussing her experience of Balfour Beatty's Graduate Scheme.
Originally from Malawi, Sabina has always had an interest in how highways and infrastructure can boost an economy.
Balfour Beatty's Graduate Scheme provided the ideal vehicle for Sabina to embark on a career in Civil Engineering. She is now working as a Graduate Civil Engineer across numerous schemes in the South of England.
Speaking of her experience, Sabina said: 'Balfour Beatty's recruitment process was smooth - they even contacted me to make sure I had the information required before the interview. I gained the strong impression that they took a lot of care of their graduates and I was right.
'The best thing about my role is the relaxed, fun environment on site: it is much louder than in a design office and there is a lot of laughter.'
As a member of The 5% Club, Balfour Beatty is dedicated to developing the next generation, ensuring that 5% of its workforce is made up of apprentices, sponsored students and graduates on formalised training schemes.
In 2018, Balfour Beatty has recruited 101 apprentices, 98 graduates and 20 trainees to date. For those interested in learning more about the breadth of opportunities available, please click here.
