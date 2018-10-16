Log in
BALFOUR BEATTY
Balfour Beatty : 'Best Young Women in Construction' finalist discusses Balfour Beatty's Graduate Scheme in The Guardian

10/16/2018

16 October 2018

Balfour Beatty Graduate and 'Best Young Women in Construction' finalist, Sabina Tayub, is featured in The Guardian's UK 300 Rising Stars supplement discussing her experience of Balfour Beatty's Graduate Scheme.

Originally from Malawi, Sabina has always had an interest in how highways and infrastructure can boost an economy.

Balfour Beatty's Graduate Scheme provided the ideal vehicle for Sabina to embark on a career in Civil Engineering. She is now working as a Graduate Civil Engineer across numerous schemes in the South of England.

Speaking of her experience, Sabina said: 'Balfour Beatty's recruitment process was smooth - they even contacted me to make sure I had the information required before the interview. I gained the strong impression that they took a lot of care of their graduates and I was right.

'The best thing about my role is the relaxed, fun environment on site: it is much louder than in a design office and there is a lot of laughter.'

As a member of The 5% Club, Balfour Beatty is dedicated to developing the next generation, ensuring that 5% of its workforce is made up of apprentices, sponsored students and graduates on formalised training schemes.

In 2018, Balfour Beatty has recruited 101 apprentices, 98 graduates and 20 trainees to date. For those interested in learning more about the breadth of opportunities available, please click here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne DunnBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty is a member of 'The 5% Club', a UK employer-led initiative focused on creating momentum behind the recruitment of apprentices and graduates into the workforce. Chief Executive Leo Quinn was the founding member of the 5% Club. The Company is committed to ensuring that, within five years of joining, at least 5% of its workforce consists of Apprentices, Graduates and Sponsored Students.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 09:02:08 UTC
