Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
03/13 05:09:55 am
290.95 GBp   +1.80%
Balfour Beatty : posts higher 2018 profit as turnaround plan pays off

0
03/13/2019 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Balfour Beatty is seen at a construction site in London

(Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc reported a 9.7 percent jump in 2018 profit on Wednesday as the construction group's turnaround plan paid off and it selected contracts more carefully in the wake of peer Carillion's collapse.

The bankruptcy of Carillion last year was a seen as a high-water mark for the sector that forced the government to toughen the contract terms for private companies operating in the public sector.

Balfour Beatty is in the midst of a turnaround plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Leo Quinn that includes focusing on winning higher margin projects.

Underlying pretax profit climbed to 181 million pounds for 2018 from 165 million pounds a year earlier, the company said, adding that margins in the United States and the UK came in above its target in the second half of the year.

The FTSE 250-listed company said its order book rose 11 percent to 12.6 billion pounds at 2018-end.

The company said it had contingency plans in place to ensure it can continue to deliver on current and future work commitments ahead of Brexit, adding it was working with the government to identify and manage any challenges that could arise from UK's exit from the European bloc.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 287 M
EBIT 2018 173 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Finance 2018 314 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 14,97
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 1 971 M
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Iain G. T. Ferguson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY14.64%2 580
VINCI16.69%57 139
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.02%38 142
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.33%27 143
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD15.60%26 150
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.44%24 436
