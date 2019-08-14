Log in
Balfour Beatty : posts higher first-half profit, raises cash forecast

08/14/2019 | 03:42am EDT
A sign of Balfour Beatty is seen at a construction site in London

(Reuters) - British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty Plc reported higher first-half underlying pretax profit and increased its annual cash forecast on Wednesday, buoyed by lower costs and higher margin projects.

Balfour Beatty, which operates through its "Build to Last" operating programme, has been selecting lower risk contracts to focus on generating cash and profitability in a sector that has won less work since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

The FTSE 250 listed company increased its annual cash forecast to 280 million pounds to 300 million pounds and said first-half pretax profit rose to 64 million pounds from 56 million pounds for the six months ended June 28.

The company also confirmed that its Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) unit in the United States had appointed outside counsel to work with authorities and look into allegations regarding the processing of property maintenance work orders and related incentive fees at two Air Force bases - Tinker and Mountain Home.

A Reuters-CBS News report in June described how the unit falsified maintenance records at the Tinker base to help it secure Department of Defense bonuses, based on a review of company records, Air Force reports and interviews with former workers.

Balfour Beatty said it believes the allegations were not "representative of the high standards of customer service and conduct of the 1,200 dedicated staff across BBC", adding it would not currently change either the long term valuation of the assets or its short term financial forecasts.

BBC's annual profit was $33 million (£27 million) in 2018, with property maintenance incentive fees for the 21 Air Force bases accounting for $4 million. Work order incentive fees, which are the subject of the allegations, represented broadly half of the maintenance incentive fees at $2 million, Balfour said.

Balfour, which is working on projects that are part of expanding Heathrow Airport and the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, also said decisions to proceed with the HS2 high-speed rail network and the airport expansion would significantly improve its outlook.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 644 M
EBIT 2019 183 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Finance 2019 405 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 9,54x
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 1 381 M
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 338,57  GBp
Last Close Price 201,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Iain G. T. Ferguson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-19.05%1 665
VINCI31.85%59 334
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.63%33 308
LARSEN & TOUBRO-5.07%26 865
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.45%20 562
FERROVIAL42.41%20 559
