Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Balfour Beatty : reports first-half loss on coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:52am EDT
Raindrops are seen on a sign at a Balfour Beatty construction site in central London

British infrastructure contractor Balfour Beatty sank to a 26 million pound pretax loss in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis hampered construction work at several sites across its business.

But the company said it expects its earnings-based businesses, which include UK construction, U.S. construction and support services, to recover steadily through second half of the year, with overall operating profit returning to levels roughly equivalent to that for 2019 next year.

Although Britain's construction industry expanded at the fastest rate in almost five years in July, according to a survey released last week, the sector has a long way to go before output returns to pre-COVID levels.

Balfour Beatty said its order book rose 20% to 17.5 billion pounds ($22.84 billion), helped by contracts for High Speed 2 - a rail line connecting London to northern England.

The London-headquartered company said it would look to re-instate dividend payments as soon as appropriate.

It reported a first-half profit of 63 million pounds last year.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
02:52aBALFOUR BEATTY : reports first-half loss on coronavirus hit
RE
02:08aBALFOUR BEATTY : announces 2020 half year results
PU
08/10BALFOUR BEATTY : Howard S. Wright Projects Receive National Design-Build Institu..
BU
07/29BALFOUR BEATTY : Howard S. Wright Celebrates the Opening of Alaska Airlines' &ld..
BU
07/28BALFOUR BEATTY : Ranked No. 1 Top Southeast Education Contractor by Engineering ..
BU
07/22BALFOUR BEATTY : Breaks Ground on In-Kind Construction Services for Atlanta Miss..
BU
07/15BALFOUR BEATTY : awarded £197 million Lewisham Gateway Phase Two regeneration co..
PU
07/10BALFOUR BEATTY : Statement regarding COVID-19
PU
07/08A BRIDGE OVER WATER : Balfour Beatty VINCI joint venture features in New Civil E..
PU
06/30EDF, other firms launch new nuclear plans for UK Cumbria site
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 449 M 9 709 M 9 709 M
Net income 2020 86,4 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2020 329 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 1 798 M 2 353 M 2 344 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 26 130
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 325,00 GBX
Last Close Price 261,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Group Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY0.15%2 353
VINCI SA-16.65%52 881
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%31 467
FERROVIAL-15.20%19 554
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.07%18 689
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-25.97%17 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group