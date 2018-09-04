Log in
BALFOUR BEATTY
Balfour Beatty : scores new Midlands Highway Alliance framework

04 September 2018

04 September 2018

Balfour Beatty has been selected by the Midlands Highway Alliance to deliver vital transport infrastructure as part of its new £500 million Medium Schemes Framework (MSF3).

Balfour Beatty is one of four contractors to have been awarded a place on the framework which will cover highways improvements, maintenance and infrastructure works.

MSF3 is available to 21 member authorities in and around the Midlands including Leicestershire County Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, and replaces the Midlands Highway Alliance's MSF2 framework to which Balfour Beatty was appointed in 2014.

Thomas Edgcumbe, Balfour Beatty Managing Director for its North and Midlands regional business, said: 'With regional investment in infrastructure set to increase over the coming years, it is a great privilege to be appointed to the MSF3 framework.

'Following a successful partnership on the Midlands Highway Alliance's MSF2 framework, we are looking forward to continuing this momentum and delivering further transport infrastructure in the Midlands for our customers and communities alike.'

Schemes are already being awarded through the four-year framework.

To read more, please click here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne DunnBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
Vivienne.Dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty has a long and proud history working in the North and Midlands, delivering innovative infrastructure and build projects and supporting growth across the region. The company has proven expertise across multiple sectors including highways, education, flood & coastal defence, and of working with local authorities through the Scape National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework along with other regional and national frameworks.
  • Our portfolio of current projects includes the delivery of two contracts for HS2 worth a combined total of c.£2.5billion, The University of Manchester's £287m Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), representing one of the largest capital developments ever undertaken by a UK higher education institution, and sections of the Manchester Smart Motorways scheme for Highways England. We are also delivering an £85m automotive research facility for the University of Warwick in Coventry, and the New Cross Student Development in Manchester which will feature 274 student apartments.
  • Completed projects include the £50m 'Diamond' building at the University of Sheffield, the £14m mechanical and electrical services for the new National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and a £22.5m new teaching and lecture space at Sheffield Hallam University. Balfour Beatty has also recently completed the £27m Anchorsholme coastal defence scheme on behalf of Blackpool Council, and the Gateshead District Energy Centre, one of the North East region's first energy centres, which will generate and supply heat and power for homes, businesses and public buildings across Gateshead Town Centre.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:06:06 UTC
