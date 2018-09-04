Balfour Beatty : scores new Midlands Highway Alliance framework

News listings
04 September 2018
Balfour Beatty has been selected by the Midlands Highway Alliance to deliver vital transport infrastructure as part of its new £500 million Medium Schemes Framework (MSF3).
Balfour Beatty is one of four contractors to have been awarded a place on the framework which will cover highways improvements, maintenance and infrastructure works.
MSF3 is available to 21 member authorities in and around the Midlands including Leicestershire County Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, and replaces the Midlands Highway Alliance's MSF2 framework to which Balfour Beatty was appointed in 2014.
Thomas Edgcumbe, Balfour Beatty Managing Director for its North and Midlands regional business, said: 'With regional investment in infrastructure set to increase over the coming years, it is a great privilege to be appointed to the MSF3 framework.
'Following a successful partnership on the Midlands Highway Alliance's MSF2 framework, we are looking forward to continuing this momentum and delivering further transport infrastructure in the Midlands for our customers and communities alike.'
Schemes are already being awarded through the four-year framework.
