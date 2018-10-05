Log in
Balfour Beatty : sets out a series of recommendations to evolve and improve the Apprenticeship Levy

10/05/2018 | 10:43am CEST

05 October 2018

Following the Prime Minister's announcement that Government is set to reform the Apprenticeship Levy, Balfour Beatty today publishes its latest paper 'Building the future: Reshaping the Apprenticeship Levy'.

With a looming skills shortage, coupled with a growing pipeline of critical infrastructure projects, it is vital that the Apprenticeship Levy is improved to ensure it is delivering the large number of high-quality apprentices the industry needs.

In its paper, Balfour Beatty outlines a series of key points and recommendations which must be considered if the Apprenticeship Levy is to achieve its aims of recruiting a new generation of construction professionals and upskilling the current workforce.

Balfour Beatty believes that changing focus from the number of apprenticeship starts to completions combined with approving the relevant Apprenticeship standards to allow for the recruitment of engineering and technical apprentices, will ensure the industry has the high-calibre, skilled, domestic workforce required for future success..

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: 'As a member of The 5% Club, Balfour Beatty considers skills and training the lifeblood of our business. Apprenticeships are essential to address the skills gap which our industry - and many others - face for the future, particularly in the technical disciplines.

'We can all see that the Apprenticeship Levy is not encouraging the creation and uptake of the apprenticeships we must have, to drive the UK economy and help people build meaningful careers. The Government's decision to take action by reforming the Levy therefore has our full support.'

To read the paper in full, please click here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne DunnBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.comwww.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:42:00 UTC
