Balfour Beatty : vision for a sustainable Water industry

05 August 2019

Balfour Beatty today publishes its latest policy paper, 'Two sides of a coin: A strong and sustainable supply chain and efficient charges for utility customers '.

The paper outlines the company's view on the current balance of risk and return in the Water sector and the impact this may have on increasing the costs for consumers over the long-term. Through a reduced focus on investment in innovation and skills, and an unstable supply chain, sector productivity may be affected.

In order to address this, the water industry's supply chain must have a visible and reliable pipeline of future projects to enable investment in innovation and skills. This will ultimately be reflected in reduced utility bills for the public and ensure the future-proofing of the industry.

Balfour Beatty outlines 10 key points, notably; creating contracts that share risk and reward more fairly between client and supplier; exploring means to address the stop-start nature of contracting, which consequently leads to the loss of skilled staff; and encouraging effective collaboration amongst companies working within the water sector.

Mark Bullock, Chief Executive Officer for Balfour Beatty Rail and Utilities business, said: 'An efficient, innovative water sector is reliant on a resilient supply chain. The supply chain must be empowered and able to embrace technological developments. They must work with the wider industry to retain the much-needed talent required to sustain the industry.

'It is essential that water industry clients and supply chain customers work together to guarantee this long-term approach that effectively delivers reasonable and stable utility costs for consumers for years to come.'

