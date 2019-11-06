Cycling towards a cleaner city: Balfour Beatty Living Places pedestrianisation scheme features in Transport Network Magazine

News listings

06 November 2019

Balfour Beatty Living Places recently featured in Transport Network Magazinewith Contract Director for Southampton, Brian Hammersley, discussing the implementation of Southampton City Council's new 'Cycling Strategy'. The project, delivered by the Highways Service Partnership (HSP), a close collaborative relationship between Balfour Beatty Living Places and Southampton City Council, aims to allow better pedestrian access through the City.

Brian discusses how the Highways Service Partnership designed and developed a hierarchy of bicycle infrastructure to meet Southampton's growing population demands in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.

The plan for the Cycling Strategy involves developing the Southampton Cycle Network (SCN) routes which will create Cycle Freeways, Cycle Cityways, Quietways and Active Travel Zones as a holistic programme to increase the number of people cycling in Southampton. Balfour Beatty Living Places are using their highways expertise to design and deliver the cycling routes, having recently successfully completed the SCN1 route from Totton and the New Forest through to Southampton Central Station, which provides cyclists with segregated cycle lanes.

Speaking of the Cycling Strategy, Brian said: 'The success of the strategy is testament to the HSP's collaborative nature, good planning, a strong transport policy foundation and a proven track record in delivering projects on time, and to budget.'

Balfour Beatty Living Places will now turn its attention to delivering the remainder of the ten-year Cycling Strategy which, on completion, will make Southampton a 'true cycling city' and eliminate traffic to improve the living environment of residential areas in the City.

To read the article in full, please follow this link.

Image: Southampton's new cycling infrastructure in action

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Poppy Watters Balfour Beatty

+44 (0)207 963 2150

poppy.watters@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com| follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors: