Cycling towards a cleaner city: Balfour Beatty Living Places pedestrianisation scheme features in Transport Network Magazine

News listings
06 November 2019
Balfour Beatty Living Places recently featured in Transport Network Magazinewith Contract Director for Southampton, Brian Hammersley, discussing the implementation of Southampton City Council's new 'Cycling Strategy'. The project, delivered by the Highways Service Partnership (HSP), a close collaborative relationship between Balfour Beatty Living Places and Southampton City Council, aims to allow better pedestrian access through the City.
Brian discusses how the Highways Service Partnership designed and developed a hierarchy of bicycle infrastructure to meet Southampton's growing population demands in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.
The plan for the Cycling Strategy involves developing the Southampton Cycle Network (SCN) routes which will create Cycle Freeways, Cycle Cityways, Quietways and Active Travel Zones as a holistic programme to increase the number of people cycling in Southampton. Balfour Beatty Living Places are using their highways expertise to design and deliver the cycling routes, having recently successfully completed the SCN1 route from Totton and the New Forest through to Southampton Central Station, which provides cyclists with segregated cycle lanes.
Speaking of the Cycling Strategy, Brian said: 'The success of the strategy is testament to the HSP's collaborative nature, good planning, a strong transport policy foundation and a proven track record in delivering projects on time, and to budget.'
Balfour Beatty Living Places will now turn its attention to delivering the remainder of the ten-year Cycling Strategy which, on completion, will make Southampton a 'true cycling city' and eliminate traffic to improve the living environment of residential areas in the City.
To read the article in full, please follow this link.
Image: Southampton's new cycling infrastructure in action
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
-
Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 110 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
-
Balfour Beatty Living Places works in long-term partnerships with local authorities to create great places to live, work and play. We actively engage with local people to understand the needs of the communities we work in and shape the places where local economies can thrive and grow. As a leader in sustainable working, diversity and social value, we use our expertise to bring real, positive change for our customers. We leave a legacy of connected communities with strong local economies that really work for local people with clean, safe and prosperous streets and social spaces.
-
The business has developed a wealth of experience across the UK. Current projects include a £24 million per annum highways maintenance contract with Warwickshire County Council, a £20.8 million per annum public realm services partnership with Herefordshire Council, and a £10.6 million per annum highways services contract with Southampton City Council. Balfour Beatty Living Places also have a £100 million highways street lighting PFI with Coventry City Council, a £175 million highways street lighting PFI with Sunderland City Council and a £175 million highways street lighting PFI with South Tyneside MB Council.