Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cycling towards a cleaner city: Balfour Beatty Living Places pedestrianisation scheme features in Transport Network Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:30am EST

News listings

06 November 2019

Balfour Beatty Living Places recently featured in Transport Network Magazinewith Contract Director for Southampton, Brian Hammersley, discussing the implementation of Southampton City Council's new 'Cycling Strategy'. The project, delivered by the Highways Service Partnership (HSP), a close collaborative relationship between Balfour Beatty Living Places and Southampton City Council, aims to allow better pedestrian access through the City.

Brian discusses how the Highways Service Partnership designed and developed a hierarchy of bicycle infrastructure to meet Southampton's growing population demands in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.

The plan for the Cycling Strategy involves developing the Southampton Cycle Network (SCN) routes which will create Cycle Freeways, Cycle Cityways, Quietways and Active Travel Zones as a holistic programme to increase the number of people cycling in Southampton. Balfour Beatty Living Places are using their highways expertise to design and deliver the cycling routes, having recently successfully completed the SCN1 route from Totton and the New Forest through to Southampton Central Station, which provides cyclists with segregated cycle lanes.

Speaking of the Cycling Strategy, Brian said: 'The success of the strategy is testament to the HSP's collaborative nature, good planning, a strong transport policy foundation and a proven track record in delivering projects on time, and to budget.'

Balfour Beatty Living Places will now turn its attention to delivering the remainder of the ten-year Cycling Strategy which, on completion, will make Southampton a 'true cycling city' and eliminate traffic to improve the living environment of residential areas in the City.

To read the article in full, please follow this link.

Image: Southampton's new cycling infrastructure in action

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Poppy Watters Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)207 963 2150
poppy.watters@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com| follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 110 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
  • Balfour Beatty Living Places works in long-term partnerships with local authorities to create great places to live, work and play. We actively engage with local people to understand the needs of the communities we work in and shape the places where local economies can thrive and grow. As a leader in sustainable working, diversity and social value, we use our expertise to bring real, positive change for our customers. We leave a legacy of connected communities with strong local economies that really work for local people with clean, safe and prosperous streets and social spaces.
  • The business has developed a wealth of experience across the UK. Current projects include a £24 million per annum highways maintenance contract with Warwickshire County Council, a £20.8 million per annum public realm services partnership with Herefordshire Council, and a £10.6 million per annum highways services contract with Southampton City Council. Balfour Beatty Living Places also have a £100 million highways street lighting PFI with Coventry City Council, a £175 million highways street lighting PFI with Sunderland City Council and a £175 million highways street lighting PFI with South Tyneside MB Council.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
04:30aCYCLING TOWARDS A CLEANER CITY : Balfour Beatty Living Places pedestrianisation ..
PU
11/05BALFOUR BEATTY : Ground Engineering lays new foundations with appointment of Jan..
PU
11/01BALFOUR BEATTY : Royal recognition for Balfour Beatty's commitment to Learning a..
PU
10/28BALFOUR BEATTY : First tunnelling machine breaks ground on super sewer
PU
10/24BALFOUR BEATTY : awarded $203 million contract by North Carolina Department of T..
PU
10/24BALFOUR BEATTY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/16BALFOUR BEATTY : BPM Real Estate Group Selects Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatt..
BU
10/16A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
10/15BALFOUR BEATTY : Awarded $203 Million Contract by North Carolina Department of T..
BU
10/15BALFOUR BEATTY : soars to success at the Team Heathrow Health and Safety Awards
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 739 M
EBIT 2019 180 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Finance 2019 408 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 1 541 M
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 337,14  GBp
Last Close Price 225,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-9.67%1 983
VINCI40.45%62 340
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-6.32%31 986
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-0.23%28 524
FERROVIAL51.79%21 827
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-15.02%19 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group