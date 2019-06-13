Log in
Ball : 'Let's Can Hunger!' Food Drive Eclipses Record, Gathers Nearly 2 Million Meals for Those in Need

06/13/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) employees surpassed the bar again to help address food insecurity in North America during the company's 2019 'Let's Can Hunger!' food drive, collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds of canned food and donating nearly $345,000. In total, the Ball campaign will deliver nearly two million meals for those in need in communities where Ball operates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The food drive is a team effort and a credit to Ball's corporate, packaging and aerospace employees, who collected food and monetary donations, and delivered the collected goods to their local food banks. Ball Corporation matched employees' monetary donations and The Ball Foundation matched a dollar per pound of food to food banks across the country. The 'Let's Can Hunger' campaign is Ball's North American effort to improve local access to safe and nutritious food for individuals and families in need. One in eight people in America face hunger, according to national nonprofit Feeding America.

'Through the generosity of our employees, Ball will help many of our fellow citizens and support 25 nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing hunger in North America,' said Chris Chavez, director of global corporate citizenship and corporate relations at Ball. 'Providing almost two million meals to our communities is a tremendous effort. To be sure, our communities can count on us to make a positive difference in many ways.'

About The Ball Foundation
The Ball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation. The Ball Foundation's mission is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations that sustain the communities in which we live and operate by improving and promoting recycling, disaster preparedness and relief, food security, and STEM education. For more information about the Ball Foundation, please visit www.ball.com/community.

About Ball Corporation
Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains 'forward-looking' statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'believes,' 'targets,' 'likely,' 'positions' and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and, qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product demand fluctuations; availability/cost of raw materials and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; mandatory deposit or other restrictive packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation, power and supply chain influence; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or a loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions in any country affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials, such as pursuant to section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed plus: changes in senior management; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; litigation; strikes; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including the U.S. government elections, budget, sequestration and debt limit; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the Rexam PLC acquisition and its integration, or the associated divestiture; the effect of the acquisition or the divestiture on our business relationships, operating results and business generally.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/balls-lets-can-hunger-food-drive-eclipses-record-gathers-nearly-2-million-meals-for-those-in-need-300867249.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation

Investor: Ann T. Scott, (303) 460-3537, ascott@ball.com; or Media: Renee Robinson, (303) 460-2476, rarobins@ball.com

Disclaimer

Ball Corporation published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 16:13:04 UTC
