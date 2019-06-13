Ball : 'Let's Can Hunger!' Food Drive Eclipses Record, Gathers Nearly 2 Million Meals for Those in Need

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) employees surpassed the bar again to help address food insecurity in North America during the company's 2019 'Let's Can Hunger!' food drive, collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds of canned food and donating nearly $345,000. In total, the Ball campaign will deliver nearly two million meals for those in need in communities where Ball operates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The food drive is a team effort and a credit to Ball's corporate, packaging and aerospace employees, who collected food and monetary donations, and delivered the collected goods to their local food banks. Ball Corporation matched employees' monetary donations and The Ball Foundation matched a dollar per pound of food to food banks across the country. The 'Let's Can Hunger' campaign is Ball's North American effort to improve local access to safe and nutritious food for individuals and families in need. One in eight people in America face hunger, according to national nonprofit Feeding America.

'Through the generosity of our employees, Ball will help many of our fellow citizens and support 25 nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing hunger in North America,' said Chris Chavez, director of global corporate citizenship and corporate relations at Ball. 'Providing almost two million meals to our communities is a tremendous effort. To be sure, our communities can count on us to make a positive difference in many ways.'

About The Ball Foundation

The Ball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation. The Ball Foundation's mission is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations that sustain the communities in which we live and operate by improving and promoting recycling, disaster preparedness and relief, food security, and STEM education. For more information about the Ball Foundation, please visit www.ball.com/community.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

