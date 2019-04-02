Ball : to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 2, 2019

Log in
04/02/2019 | 09:17am EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) will announce its first quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, May 2, 2019, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.

The North American toll-free number for the call is 888-222-3241. International callers should dial 303-223-4392. Please use the following URL for a webcast of the live call:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pri3eydh

For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped replay will be available from 11 a.m. Mountain time on May 2, 2019, until 11 a.m. Mountain time on May 9, 2019. To access the replay, call 800-633-8284 (North American callers) or 402-977-9140 (international callers) and use reservation number 21920272. A written transcript of the call will be posted within 48 hours of the call's conclusion to Ball's website at www.ball.com/investors under 'news and presentations.'

About Ball Corporation
Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This release contains 'forward-looking' statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'believes,' 'targets,' 'likely,' 'positions' and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and, qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product demand fluctuations; availability/cost of raw materials and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; mandatory deposit or other restrictive packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation, power and supply chain influence; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or a loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates, including due to the effects of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions in any country affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials, such as pursuant to section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed plus: changes in senior management; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; litigation; strikes; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including the U.S. government elections, budget, sequestration and debt limit; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the Rexam PLC acquisition and its integration, or the associated divestiture; the effect of the acquisition or the divestiture on our business relationships, operating results and business generally.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-to-announce-first-quarter-earnings-on-may-2-2019-300822621.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation

Investor Contact: Ann T. Scott, (303) 460-3537, ascott@ball.com, OR Media Contact: Renee Robinson, (303) 460-2476, rarobins@ball.com

Disclaimer

Ball Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:16:13 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 720 M
EBIT 2019 1 448 M
Net income 2019 816 M
Debt 2019 6 211 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,39
P/E ratio 2020 20,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 19 516 M
Chart BALL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ball Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Arthur Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Charles Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
M. Andrew Crouch Vice President-Technology
Theodore M. Solso Lead Independent Director
Stuart A. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALL CORPORATION27.01%19 335
AMCOR LIMITED16.91%12 610
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION26.56%9 489
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.33.85%7 385
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.53%7 195
SEALED AIR CORPORATION32.23%7 168
