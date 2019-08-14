Ballantyne Strong : August 14, 2019 - Ballantyne Strong Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date 2019 Operating Results

Charlotte, NC - August 14, 2019 - Ballantyne Strong, Inc.(NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company"), a holding company with diverse business activities focused on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets, today announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company conducts its operations through three operating segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent and Strong Outdoor.

Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Highlights

Total revenue increased 0.6% to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year and decreased 4.8% to $28.6 million for the first half of 2019 compared to the prior year. Revenue grew 53.1% for the quarter and 37.7% for the first half in our Convergent business unit primarily due to the acceleration of our DSaaS recurring revenue business model. Strong Cinema posted lower revenue for the quarter and first half, as weather-related damage at our production facility impacted operations. The newly improved and expanded production area is nearing completion and expected to be operational soon.

Gross profit increased 150.3% to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and increased 42.0% to $5.9 million for the first half of 2019. Gross profit margins improved to 22.7% for the quarter from 9.1% and improved to 20.6% from 13.8% for the first half. The improvement was a direct result of repositioning Convergent to a high margin recurring revenue model combined with cost reduction initiatives. Gross profit margins remained stable at Strong Cinema, while the gross profit dollar contribution declined as a result of the lower revenue in the current periods.

Operating loss improved 57.9% to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and improved 43.1% to $4.9 million for the first half of 2019. Improved operating performance at Convergent and Strong Outdoor combined with reductions in administrative expenses were partially offset by the lower contribution from Strong Cinema in the current periods.

Net loss improved 49.4% to $3.4 million ($0.24 per share) for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $6.8 million ($0.47 per share) in the prior year. Net loss improved 28.2% to $7.6 million ($0.52 per share) for the first half of 2019 as compared to $10.5 million ($0.73 per share) in the prior year. Net loss improved primarily due to improved operating results partially offset by non-cash fair value adjustments and equity method investment losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, improved to negative $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 from negative $3.2 million in the prior year. On a year to date basis, Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $2.5 million from negative $5.4 million, due primarily to operating improvements at Convergent and reduced administrative expenses.

Announced transaction with Firefly Systems Inc. ("Firefly"), receiving $4.8 million Series A-2 preferred shares in conjunction with entering into agreements with Firefly to collaborate on its digital advertising business. If the transaction had been effective for the full six-month period, reported revenue would have been reduced by approximately $0.9 million, operating expenses would have been reduced by approximately $2.4 million, and operating income would have been increased by approximately $1.5 million.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Overall, Ballantyne Strong generated significantly improved operating results with consolidated operating profit metrics all improving from the prior year. Convergent continued to post gains in operating results reflecting the growth in our recurring revenue DSaaS business combined with a significant reduction in operating costs. We believe that Strong Outdoor is much better positioned following the recently announced investment and collaboration agreement with Firefly. At Strong Cinema, construction is coming along nicely on our newly upgraded production facility and we expect to see a positive impact and sequential improvements in the second half."

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) and providing the operator with conference ID number: 13693626. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call until Saturday, September 14, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and 412-317-6671 internationally and entering the conference ID number: 13693626.

See Report Tables here.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong ( www.ballantynestrong.com ) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing of managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets.

CONTACT

Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Mark Roberson

Chief Financial Officer

IR@btn-inc.com

704-994-8295