BALLANTYNE STRONG INC

(BTN)
Ballantyne Strong : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation File

05/13/2020 | 05:25am EDT

05/13/2020 | 05:25am EDT

BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC.

NYSE American: BTN

Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

BUSINESS AND STRATEGY OVERVIEW

2

A Global Technology & Media Company

Strong Entertainment

Convergent

Strong Outdoor

Managed Services and Screens

Digital Signage as a Service

Out-of-Home Advertising

BUSINESS AND STRATEGY OVERVIEW

Improved financial results with strong finish to 2019; Q1 2020 impacted by COVID-19

Transition to higher margin, recurring revenue

Convergent - turnaround driven by DSaaS and cost reduction

Strong Outdoor - significantly improved cost structure - transaction with Firefly (GV and NFX)

Strong Entertainment - leading market position, ready to meet pent-up demand as environment rebounds post-COVID-19

M&A - Remains a key strategic focus

Changes to management team driven by succession planning and efforts to improve corporate governance

4

COVID-19 - UPDATE AND ACTIONS TAKEN

  • Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor significantly impacted
  • Convergent less impacted thus far due to recurring revenue model - but there is still risk of disruptions
  • Company-wideexpense cuts have been taken including furloughs, headcount reductions and salary reductions
  • Working closely with cinema customers to support theatre reopening plans
  • In addition to operational adjustments, have taken financial actions to ensure stability - including draw down on bank revolver at MDI and tight management of working capital
  • Reopened screen manufacturing facility May 11th
  • Developing new offerings targeted at improving safety in retail and entertainment venues

5

FINANCIAL REVIEW

6

CONSOLIDATED 1Q 2020 SUMMARY

(in thousands)

Quarters Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Favorable

Favorable

(Unfavorable)

(Unfavorable) %

Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)

Revenue

$ 13,575

$

14,306

$

(731)

(5.1)%

Gross profit

4,253

2,645

1,608

60.8%

Gross margin %

31.3%

18.5%

12.7%

SG&A

6,174

5,157

1,017

19.7%

Loss on disposal of assets

-

(64)

64

N/M

Loss from operations

(1,921)

(2,576)

655

25.4%

Adjusted EBITDA*

(656)

(1,429)

773

(54.1)%

  • The company enjoyed significant improvements in gross margin, loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA versus prior year
  • Improvements driven primarily by strong performance at Convergent and Strong Outdoor
  • Some of these improvements were muted by impact ofCOVID-19, which primarily affected March 2020 results at Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

7

CONSOLIDATED 1Q 2020 TREND

(in thousands)

Q1-FY19

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)

Revenue

$

14,306

$

14,269

$

16,846

$

17,129

$

13,575

Gross Profit

2,645

3,234

5,813

6,781

4,253

Gross margin %

18.5%

22.7%

34.5%

39.6%

31.3%

SG&A

5,157

5,520

5,745

5,945

6,174

(Loss) income from operations

(2,576)

(2,323)

65

834

(1,921)

Adjusted EBITDA*

(1,429)

(1,150)

1,337

2,646

(656)

  • Q1 2020 performance stronger than Q1 2019 primarily due to continued improvement at Strong Outdoor and at Convergent
  • Q1 2020 results below expectations due to impact ofCOVID-19, which impacted Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor
  • Operating results for Q1 2020 negatively impacted by recognition of additional allowance for bad debt to reflect uncertainty of collection of certain customer accounts

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

8

STRONG ENTERTAINMENT 1Q 2020 TREND

(in thousands)

Q1-FY19

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Strong Entertainment

Revenue

$

7,601

$

7,853

$

7,879

$ 10,928

$ 7,315

Gross Profit

2,415

2,454

590

3,984

1,834

Gross margin %

31.8%

31.3%

7.5%

36.5%

25.1%

SG&A

1,192

1,282

1,436

1,515

2,170

Income (loss) from operations

1,159

1,173

(849)

2,466

(337)

Adjusted EBITDA*

1,471

1,450

2,444

2,655

(103)

  • Q1 activity at Strong Entertainment significantly impacted byCOVID-19 related disruptions
  • Strong MDI closed its facility for most of March and STS experienced much lower demand for maintenance/installation services given widespread theater closures
  • Strong MDI screen facility upgrades and outsourced screen finishing facility in China delayed

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

9

CONVERGENT 1Q 2020 TREND

(in thousands)

Q1-FY19

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Convergent

Revenue

$

5,535

$

5,138

$

5,135

$

4,532

$

4,962

Gross Profit

1,569

1,584

2,074

1,763

1,985

Gross margin %

28.3%

30.8%

40.4%

38.9%

40.0%

SG&A

792

1,263

1,075

1,454

1,128

Income from operations

752

322

999

310

857

Adjusted EBITDA*

1,178

794

889

1,228

1,460

Recurring Revenue as a % of Total Revenue

Convergent's strong performance driven by

transition to higher margin recurring revenue

and cost reduction initiatives - comparisons in

early 2019 include non-recurring installation

35.2% 38.4%

56.2% 61.1%

44.4%

projects

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

2016

2017

2018

2019 TTM Q1 2020

10

STRONG OUTDOOR 1Q 2020 TREND

(in thousands)

Q1-FY19

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Strong Outdoor

Revenue

$

1,093

$

1,135

$

1,296

$

1,722

$

1,197

Gross Profit

(1,416)

(1,006)

585

1,075

333

Gross margin %

(129.5)%

(88.7)%

45.1 %

62.4 %

27.8 %

SG&A

595

548

809

707

708

(Loss) income from operations

(2,012)

(1,592)

(224)

368

(376)

Adjusted EBITDA*

(1,902)

(1,360)

(69)

481

(266)

  • Reduced operating cost structure continues to enable better profitability
  • Q1 2020 was adversely impacted by conditions in NYC related toCOVID-19
  • Firefly investment provides upside potential - leveraging digital advertising rollout, backed by GV and NFX

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

11

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

In this presentation, we include certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are neither required by nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional expenses, gains on insurance recoveries and other cash and non-cash charges and gains. We use these measures in addition to net income and operating income to assess our performance and believe it is important for investors to be able to evaluate the company using the same measures used by our management. You are cautioned, however, that these measures, as we calculate them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered only in conjunction with our financial results reported under GAAP, and not in isolation. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure included in this presentation to its directly comparable GAAP measurement. For more information on why management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance, as well as the limitations on these measures as an analytical tool, please see our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."

12

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended September 30,

2019

2019

2019

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Net (loss) income

$

(348)

579

$ (2,034)

(2,347)

$

(4,150)

$

202

120

$ (1,410)

(2,330)

$

(3,418)

$

1,265

386

$

(332)

(3,107)

$

(1,788)

Interest expense, net

35

92

23

(31)

119

35

111

38

2

186

35

120

106

1

262

Income tax expense

23

68

-

50

141

288

101

-

34

423

827

(96)

-

-

731

Depreciation and amortization

219

423

100

53

795

220

472

100

55

847

226

492

124

54

896

EBITDA

(71)

1,162

(1,911)

(2,275)

(3,095)

745

804

(1,272)

(2,239)

(1,962)

2,353

902

(102)

(3,052)

101

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

243

243

-

-

-

221

221

-

-

-

334

334

Fair value adjustment to notes receivable

510

-

-

-

510

797

-

-

-

797

845

-

-

-

845

Equity method investment loss (income)

841

-

-

(144)

697

47

-

-

(17)

30

(287)

-

-

783

496

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

63

1

-

-

64

-

-

38

-

38

3

-

-

-

3

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

128

15

-

-

143

87

(10)

-

-

77

(50)

(17)

(66)

Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs

9

9

(126)

(126)

6

6

Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries

-

-

-

-

-

(226)

-

-

-

(226)

(421)

(421)

Severance and other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

27

8

39

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,471

$

1,178

$ (1,902)

$

(2,176)

$

(1,429)

$

1,450

$

794

$ (1,360)

$

(2,035)

$

(1,150)

$

2,444

$

889

$

(69)

$

(1,927)

$

1,337

Quarter Ended December 31,

2019

Quarter Ended March 31,

2020

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate and

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

959

397

$

512

(2,616)

$

(748)

$

(156)

616

$

(201)

(706)

$

(447)

Interest expense, net

34

154

67

-

255

32

144

95

1

272

Income tax expense

1,011

61

-

(85)

987

287

58

-

55

400

Depreciation and amortization

232

604

111

51

998

230

602

110

47

989

EBITDA

2,236

1,216

690

(2,650)

1,492

393

1,420

4

(603)

1,214

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

322

322

-

-

-

273

273

Fair value adjustment to notes receivable

705

-

-

-

705

-

-

-

-

-

Equity method investment (income) loss

178

-

-

610

788

48

-

-

(1,417)

(1,369)

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

2

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

122

(11)

-

-

111

(528)

40

-

-

(488)

Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs

-

-

(209)

-

(209)

-

-

(270)

-

(270)

Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries

(588)

-

-

-

(588)

(16)

-

-

-

(16)

Severance and other

-

23

-

-

23

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,655

$

1,228

$

481

$

(1,718)

$

2,646

$

(103)

$

1,460

$

(266)

$

(1,747)

$

(656)

14

Disclaimer

Ballantyne Strong Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:24:05 UTC
