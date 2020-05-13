Ballantyne Strong : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation File

Improved financial results with strong finish to 2019; Q1 2020 impacted by COVID-19
Transition to higher margin, recurring revenue
Convergent - turnaround driven by DSaaS and cost reduction
Strong Outdoor - significantly improved cost structure - transaction with Firefly (GV and NFX)
Strong Entertainment - leading market position, ready to meet pent-up demand as environment rebounds post-COVID-19
M&A - Remains a key strategic focus
Changes to management team driven by succession planning and efforts to improve corporate governance
COVID-19 - UPDATE AND ACTIONS TAKEN
Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor significantly impacted
Convergent less impacted thus far due to recurring revenue model - but there is still risk of disruptions
Company-wideexpense cuts have been taken including furloughs, headcount reductions and salary reductions
Working closely with cinema customers to support theatre reopening plans
In addition to operational adjustments, have taken financial actions to ensure stability - including draw down on bank revolver at MDI and tight management of working capital
Reopened screen manufacturing facility May 11th
Developing new offerings targeted at improving safety in retail and entertainment venues
FINANCIAL REVIEW
CONSOLIDATED 1Q 2020 SUMMARY
(in thousands)
Quarters Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Favorable
Favorable
(Unfavorable)
(Unfavorable) %
Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)
Revenue
$ 13,575
$
14,306
$
(731)
(5.1)%
Gross profit
4,253
2,645
1,608
60.8%
Gross margin %
31.3%
18.5%
12.7%
SG&A
6,174
5,157
1,017
19.7%
Loss on disposal of assets
-
(64)
64
N/M
Loss from operations
(1,921)
(2,576)
655
25.4%
Adjusted EBITDA*
(656)
(1,429)
773
(54.1)%
The company enjoyed significant improvements in gross margin, loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA versus prior year
Improvements driven primarily by strong performance at Convergent and Strong Outdoor
Some of these improvements were muted by impact ofCOVID-19, which primarily affected March 2020 results at Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix
CONSOLIDATED 1Q 2020 TREND
(in thousands)
Q1-FY19
Q2-FY19
Q3-FY19
Q4-FY19
Q1-FY20
Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)
Revenue
$
14,306
$
14,269
$
16,846
$
17,129
$
13,575
Gross Profit
2,645
3,234
5,813
6,781
4,253
Gross margin %
18.5%
22.7%
34.5%
39.6%
31.3%
SG&A
5,157
5,520
5,745
5,945
6,174
(Loss) income from operations
(2,576)
(2,323)
65
834
(1,921)
Adjusted EBITDA*
(1,429)
(1,150)
1,337
2,646
(656)
Q1 2020 performance stronger than Q1 2019 primarily due to continued improvement at Strong Outdoor and at Convergent
Q1 2020 results below expectations due to impact ofCOVID-19, which impacted Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor
Operating results for Q1 2020 negatively impacted by recognition of additional allowance for bad debt to reflect uncertainty of collection of certain customer accounts
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix
STRONG ENTERTAINMENT 1Q 2020 TREND
(in thousands)
Q1-FY19
Q2-FY19
Q3-FY19
Q4-FY19
Q1-FY20
Strong Entertainment
Revenue
$
7,601
$
7,853
$
7,879
$ 10,928
$ 7,315
Gross Profit
2,415
2,454
590
3,984
1,834
Gross margin %
31.8%
31.3%
7.5%
36.5%
25.1%
SG&A
1,192
1,282
1,436
1,515
2,170
Income (loss) from operations
1,159
1,173
(849)
2,466
(337)
Adjusted EBITDA*
1,471
1,450
2,444
2,655
(103)
Q1 activity at Strong Entertainment significantly impacted byCOVID-19 related disruptions
Strong MDI closed its facility for most of March and STS experienced much lower demand for maintenance/installation services given widespread theater closures
Strong MDI screen facility upgrades and outsourced screen finishing facility in China delayed
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix
CONVERGENT 1Q 2020 TREND
(in thousands)
Q1-FY19
Q2-FY19
Q3-FY19
Q4-FY19
Q1-FY20
Convergent
Revenue
$
5,535
$
5,138
$
5,135
$
4,532
$
4,962
Gross Profit
1,569
1,584
2,074
1,763
1,985
Gross margin %
28.3%
30.8%
40.4%
38.9%
40.0%
SG&A
792
1,263
1,075
1,454
1,128
Income from operations
752
322
999
310
857
Adjusted EBITDA*
1,178
794
889
1,228
1,460
Recurring Revenue as a % of Total Revenue
•Convergent's strong performance driven by
transition to higher margin recurring revenue
and cost reduction initiatives - comparisons in
early 2019 include non-recurring installation
35.2% 38.4%
56.2% 61.1%
44.4%
projects
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix
2016
2017
2018
2019 TTM Q1 2020
STRONG OUTDOOR 1Q 2020 TREND
(in thousands)
Q1-FY19
Q2-FY19
Q3-FY19
Q4-FY19
Q1-FY20
Strong Outdoor
Revenue
$
1,093
$
1,135
$
1,296
$
1,722
$
1,197
Gross Profit
(1,416)
(1,006)
585
1,075
333
Gross margin %
(129.5)%
(88.7)%
45.1 %
62.4 %
27.8 %
SG&A
595
548
809
707
708
(Loss) income from operations
(2,012)
(1,592)
(224)
368
(376)
Adjusted EBITDA*
(1,902)
(1,360)
(69)
481
(266)
Reduced operating cost structure continues to enable better profitability
Q1 2020 was adversely impacted by conditions in NYC related toCOVID-19
Firefly investment provides upside potential - leveraging digital advertising rollout, backed by GV and NFX
*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.
In this presentation, we include certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are neither required by nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional expenses, gains on insurance recoveries and other cash and non-cash charges and gains. We use these measures in addition to net income and operating income to assess our performance and believe it is important for investors to be able to evaluate the company using the same measures used by our management. You are cautioned, however, that these measures, as we calculate them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered only in conjunction with our financial results reported under GAAP, and not in isolation. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure included in this presentation to its directly comparable GAAP measurement. For more information on why management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance, as well as the limitations on these measures as an analytical tool, please see our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
2019
2019
2019
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Net (loss) income
$
(348)
579
$ (2,034)
(2,347)
$
(4,150)
$
202
120
$ (1,410)
(2,330)
$
(3,418)
$
1,265
386
$
(332)
(3,107)
$
(1,788)
Interest expense, net
35
92
23
(31)
119
35
111
38
2
186
35
120
106
1
262
Income tax expense
23
68
-
50
141
288
101
-
34
423
827
(96)
-
-
731
Depreciation and amortization
219
423
100
53
795
220
472
100
55
847
226
492
124
54
896
EBITDA
(71)
1,162
(1,911)
(2,275)
(3,095)
745
804
(1,272)
(2,239)
(1,962)
2,353
902
(102)
(3,052)
101
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
243
243
-
-
-
221
221
-
-
-
334
334
Fair value adjustment to notes receivable
510
-
-
-
510
797
-
-
-
797
845
-
-
-
845
Equity method investment loss (income)
841
-
-
(144)
697
47
-
-
(17)
30
(287)
-
-
783
496
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
63
1
-
-
64
-
-
38
-
38
3
-
-
-
3
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
128
15
-
-
143
87
(10)
-
-
77
(50)
(17)
(66)
Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs
9
9
(126)
(126)
6
6
Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
(226)
-
-
-
(226)
(421)
(421)
Severance and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
27
8
39
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,471
$
1,178
$ (1,902)
$
(2,176)
$
(1,429)
$
1,450
$
794
$ (1,360)
$
(2,035)
$
(1,150)
$
2,444
$
889
$
(69)
$
(1,927)
$
1,337
Quarter Ended December 31,
2019
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate and
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
959
397
$
512
(2,616)
$
(748)
$
(156)
616
$
(201)
(706)
$
(447)
Interest expense, net
34
154
67
-
255
32
144
95
1
272
Income tax expense
1,011
61
-
(85)
987
287
58
-
55
400
Depreciation and amortization
232
604
111
51
998
230
602
110
47
989
EBITDA
2,236
1,216
690
(2,650)
1,492
393
1,420
4
(603)
1,214
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
322
322
-
-
-
273
273
Fair value adjustment to notes receivable
705
-
-
-
705
-
-
-
-
-
Equity method investment (income) loss
178
-
-
610
788
48
-
-
(1,417)
(1,369)
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
2
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
122
(11)
-
-
111
(528)
40
-
-
(488)
Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs
-
-
(209)
-
(209)
-
-
(270)
-
(270)
