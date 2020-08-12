Ballantyne Strong : Q2 2020 Quarterly Investor Presentation

Log in
08/12/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

2Q 2020

Quarterly Investor

Presentation

NYSE American: BTN

AGENDA

STRONG TODAY

  • Quarterly Highlights
  • Financial Review

STRONGER TOMORROW

  • Strong Outdoor Divestiture: Win/Win
  • Convergent: Turnaround Success Story Poised for Growth
  • Strong Entertainment: Global Leader with Staying Power
  • Growth Opportunity

2

STRONG

TODAY

3

2Q 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2Q revenue impacted & recovering - Adjusted EBITDA stable and effectively managing cash flow
    • Flexible operating model and cost actions
  • Convergent customer demand remains strong
  • Cinemas will need increased help to reopen
    • Cinema operators raised more than $1B
    • Prepared for ongoing openings
  • Helping customers adapt
    • Temporary Drive-in Cinemas and °SafeStore initiatives

4

CONSOLIDATED 2Q 2020 SUMMARY

($ in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Favorable

Favorable

Favorable

Favorable

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

(Unfavorable)

(Unfavorable)

Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)

%

%

Revenue

$

6,446

$

14,269

$

(7,823)

(54.8)%

$ 20,020

$

28,575

$

(8,555)

(29.9)%

Gross profit

1,463

3,234

(1,771)

(54.8)%

5,714

5,879

(165)

(2.8)%

Gross margin %

22.7%

22.7%

--

28.5%

20.6%

7.9%

SG&A

3,570

5,519

1,949

35.3%

9,744

10,676

932

8.7%

Loss on disposal of assets

-

(38)

38

N/M

-

(102)

102

N/M

Loss from operations

(2,107)

(2,323)

216

9.3%

(4,030)

(4,899)

869

17.7%

Adjusted EBITDA*

(732)

(1,151)

419

36.4%

(1,388)

(2,579)

1,191

46.2%

  • Decrease in revenue and gross profit primarily due to negative impact of COVID-19 on Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor operating segments
  • Customer demand remained strong at Convergent as services revenue continued to increase
  • Cost management efforts resulted in significant decrease in SG&A expense

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

5

CONSOLIDATED 2Q 2020 TREND

($ in thousands)

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Q2-FY20

Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated)

Revenue

$

14,269

$

16,846

$

17,129

$

13,575

$

6,446

Gross profit

3,234

5,813

6,781

4,253

1,463

Gross margin %

22.7%

34.5%

39.6%

31.3%

22.7%

SG&A

5,519

5,745

5,945

6,174

3,570

(Loss) income from operations

(2,323)

66

834

(1,921)

(2,107)

Adjusted EBITDA*

(1,151)

1,337

2,646

(656)

(732)

  • 2Q 2020 operating results at Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor negatively impacted by COVID-19
  • Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, gross margin flat compared to 2Q 2019
  • Cost reduction initiatives mitigated decline in gross profit as operating loss improved

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

6

STRONG ENTERTAINMENT 2Q 2020 TREND

($ in thousands)

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Q2-FY20

Strong Entertainment

Revenue

$

7,879

$

10,928

$

10,469

$

7,315

$

2,467

Gross profit

2,537

3,669

3,537

1,834

47

Gross margin %

32.2%

33.6%

33.8%

25.1%

1.9%

SG&A

1,281

1,436

1,509

2,170

525

Income (loss) from operations

1,256

2,230

2,026

(337)

(478)

Adjusted EBITDA*

1,450

2,444

2,655

(103)

(168)

  • 2Q 2020 activity at Strong Entertainment significantly impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions
  • Strong MDI facility closed for nearly six weeks of 2Q 2020 and STS experienced much lower demand for maintenance/installation services given continued widespread theater closures
  • Expect recovery during 2nd half of 2020 as theaters plan to re-open

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

7

CONVERGENT 2Q 2020 TREND

($ in thousands)

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Q2-FY20

Convergent

Revenue

$

5,135

$

4,532

$

4,824

$

4,962

$

3,647

Gross Profit

1,584

1,469

2,055

1,985

1,601

Gross margin %

30.8%

32.4%

42.6%

40.0%

43.9%

SG&A

1,263

1,075

1,454

1,128

1,009

Income from operations

321

394

601

857

591

Adjusted EBITDA*

794

889

1,228

1,460

1,201

  • Convergent's performance driven by transition to higher margin recurring revenue and cost reduction initiatives - comparison periods in early 2019 include non-recurring installation projects

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

Recurring Revenue as a % of Total Revenue

68.9%

56.2%

44.4%

35.2% 38.4%

2016

2017

2018

2019 TTM Q2 2020

8

STRONG OUTDOOR 2Q 2020 TREND

($ in thousands)

Q2-FY19

Q3-FY19

Q4-FY19

Q1-FY20

Q2-FY20

Strong Outdoor

Revenue

$

1,135

$

1,296

$

1,722

$

1,197

$

242

Gross profit

(1,007)

585

1,075

333

(275)

Gross margin %

(88.7)%

45.1%

62.4%

27.8%

(113.6)%

SG&A

548

809

707

708

405

(Loss) income from operations

(1,593)

(224)

368

(376)

(680)

Adjusted EBITDA*

(1,360)

(69)

481

(266)

(492)

  • Revenue and gross profit were both significantly impacted by COVID-19 related closures in the New York City market
  • Cost reduction initiatives partially offset decline in gross profit
  • Firefly investment provides upside potential - leveraging digital advertising rollout, backed by GV and NFX

*See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix

9

BALANCE SHEET

($ in thousands)

6/30/2020

12/31/2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

6,822

$

5,302

Other current assets

13,768

17,721

Goodwill and intangible assets

2,205

2,453

Other long-term assets

30,648

32,157

Total assets

$

53,443

$

57,633

Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$

8,072

$

7,689

Short-term debt & current portion of long-term

4,741

4,078

debt

Short-term lease liabilities

2,683

2,557

Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,832

3,019

Long-term lease liabilities

7,801

8,797

Other liabilities

5,890

5,784

Total liabilities

$

32,019

$

31,924

Stockholders' equity

$

21,424

$

25,709

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

53,443

$

57,633

10

STRONGER TOMORROW

11

STRONG OUTDOOR DIVESTITURE A WIN/WIN

Operating Business: Strengthened Profitability Profile of Operating Businesses

Strong Entertainment

Convergent

Managed Services and

Digital Signage as a

Screens

Service

Investments: Strengthened Investment Portfolio

Sold

Aug-20

1347 Property Insurance

Itasca Capital Ltd.

Firefly

Holdings, Inc. (PIH)

(TSX Venture: ICL)

$3.6M carrying value

$6.8M carrying value

$2.8M carrying value

at 6.30.20

at 6.30.20

at 6.30.20

$12.9M post-transaction

12

Liquid investment

Liquid investment

Private company

in marketable securities

in marketable securities

Venture backed

CONVERGENT: THE OPPORTUNITY

Growing Market:

§ Sustained shift to digital signage

§ Multibillion-dollar market projected to grow at an

8% CAGR through 2025

Cost Efficient Solution:

Stable Customer Base:

  • Digital signage as a service ("DSaaS") is attractive solution in all economic environments
    • Low/no upfront costs - simple monthly recurring fee
    • Measurable performance
  • >45,000 digital signage end points
  • Broad customer base - many blue chip and essential businesses with excellent credit

13

CONVERGENT: THE OPPORTUNITY

Growing Recurring Revenue

BrightSign Installed Base

Scalable Operating Platform

Recurring Revenue %

Convergent Gross Margin %

14

STRONG ENTERTAINMENT:

THE OPPORTUNITY

  • Major Customers Currently Reopening
  • Seeing Increased Interest in Our Services Business
    • Theaters attracted to outsourced services model as they rescale
    • Proven expertise
    • Attractive economics for customers
  • Laser Projector Upgrade Cycle Underway
    • Expected to ramp as theaters return to normal

15

SIGNIFICANT WORLDWIDE MARKETS

  • China
    • Largest cinema market in the world
    • Thousands of new screens per year
    • Existing presence & opening finishing plant
  • Europe
    • Opportunity to grow market share
    • Similar size as North America
  • Saudi Arabia
    • Repeal of 35-year commercial cinema ban: expects 300+ cinemas with 2,000+ screens to open by 2030

Market Share

~65%

~5%

<5%

16

OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND

Adjusted

EBITDA

Pre-COVID

Trailing

What We Are Seeing Today

(2019)

12 Months

STRONG

Returning business

$8.0M

$4.8M

opportunities as industry

ENTERTAINMENT

restarts

CONVERGENT

$4.1M

$4.8M

Relatively steady; long-term

contracts

TOTAL

$12.1M

$9.6M

Healthy Balance Sheet a Strategic Advantage

17

POSITIONED TO SUCCEED AS INDUSTRY DYNAMICS IMPROVE

Drive

Shareholder

Returns

MID/LONGER-TERM

TODAY

  • Well-establishedglobal brands
  • Tight expense control
  • Strong balance sheet

NEAR/MID-TERM

  • Signs of recovery as cinemas reopen
  • Re-engagementby customers for our cinema- focused services
  • Opening plant in China
  • Continue to grow Convergent "DSaaS" model
  • Capture international market share for Strong Entertainment
  • Convert near-term services momentum into sustained growth
  • Grow Convergent organically and/or through acquisitions
  • Build value of investment portfolio

18

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.
  • In this presentation, we include certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are neither required by nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries and other cash and non- cash charges and gains. We use these measures in addition to net income and operating income to assess our performance and believe it is important for investors to be able to evaluate the company using the same measures used by our management. You are cautioned, however, that these measures, as we calculate them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered only in conjunction with our financial results reported under GAAP, and not in isolation. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure included in this presentation to its directly comparable GAAP measurement. For more information on why management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance, as well as the limitations on these measures as an analytical tool, please see our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and our earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."

19

APPENDIX

20

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended September 30,

Quarter Ended December 31,

2019

2019

2019

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

202

120

$ (1,410)

(2,330)

$

(3,418)

$

1,265

386

$

(332)

(3,107)

$

(1,788)

$

959

397

$

512

(2,616)

$

(748)

Interest expense, net

35

111

38

2

186

35

120

106

1

262

34

154

67

-

255

Income tax expense (benefit)

288

101

-

34

423

827

(96)

-

-

731

1,011

61

-

(85)

987

Depreciation and amortization

220

472

100

55

847

226

492

124

54

896

232

604

111

51

998

EBITDA

745

804

(1,272)

(2,239)

(1,962)

2,353

902

(102)

(3,052)

101

2,236

1,216

690

(2,650)

1,492

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

221

221

-

-

-

334

334

-

-

-

322

322

Fair value adjustment to notes receivable

797

-

-

-

797

845

-

-

-

845

705

-

-

-

705

Equity method investment loss (income)

47

-

-

(17)

30

(287)

-

-

783

496

178

-

-

610

788

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

-

-

38

-

38

3

-

-

-

3

2

-

-

-

2

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

87

(10)

-

-

77

(50)

(17)

(66)

122

(11)

-

-

111

Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs

-

-

(126)

-

(126)

-

-

6

-

6

-

-

(209)

-

(209)

Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries

(226)

-

-

-

(226)

(421)

-

-

-

(421)

(588)

-

-

-

(588)

Severance and other

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

27

8

39

-

23

-

-

23

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,450

$

794

$ (1,360)

$

(2,035)

$

(1,150)

$

2,444

$

889

$

(69)

$

(1,927)

$

1,337

$

2,655

$

1,228

$

481

$

(1,718)

$

2,646

Quarter Ended March 31,

2020

Quarter Ended June 30,

2020

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Entertainment

Convergent

Outdoor

and Other

Consolidated

Net (loss) income

$

(156)

616

$

(201)

(706)

$

(447)

$

(865)

402

$

(336)

(2,929)

$

(3,728)

Interest expense, net

32

144

95

1

272

34

139

88

7

268

Income tax expense (benefit)

287

58

-

55

400

78

56

-

(38)

96

Depreciation and amortization

230

602

110

47

989

231

589

110

48

978

EBITDA

393

1,420

4

(603)

1,214

(522)

1,186

(138)

(2,912)

(2,386)

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

273

273

-

-

-

212

212

Fair value adjustment to notes receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity method investment loss (income)

48

-

-

(1,417)

(1,369)

69

-

-

1,420

1,489

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(528)

40

-

-

(488)

304

(1)

-

-

303

Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs

-

-

(270)

-

(270)

-

-

(356)

-

(356)

Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries

(16)

-

-

-

(16)

(97)

-

-

-

(97)

Severance and other

-

-

-

-

-

78

16

2

7

103

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(103)

$

1,460

$

(266)

$

(1,747)

$

(656)

$

(168)

$

1,201

$

(492)

$

(1,273)

$

(732)

21

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2019

2020

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Entertainment Convergent

Outdoor

and Other Consolidated

Strong

Strong

Corporate

Entertainment

Convergent Outdoor

and Other Consolidated

Net income (loss)

$

2,079

1,483

$

(3,264)

(10,401)

$

(10,103)

$

1,203

$

1,801

$

(357)

$

(9,358)

$

(6,711)

Interest expense, net

140

475

233

(28)

820

135

557

356

9

1,057

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,148

134

-

-

2,282

2,203

79

-

(68)

2,214

Depreciation and amortization

896

1,991

434

213

3,534

919

2,287

455

200

3,861

EBITDA

5,263

4,083

(2,597)

(10,216)

(3,467)

4,460

4,724

454

(9,217)

421

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

1,120

1,120

-

-

-

1,141

1,141

Fair value adjustment to notes receivable

2,857

-

-

-

2,857

1,550

-

-

-

1,550

Equity method investment loss

779

-

-

1,232

2,011

8

-

-

1,396

1,404

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

68

1

38

-

107

5

-

-

-

5

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

289

(24)

-

-

265

(152)

11

-

-

(140)

Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs

-

-

(319)

-

(319)

-

-

(829)

-

(829)

Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries

(1,235)

-

-

-

(1,235)

(1,122)

-

-

-

(1,122)

Severance and other

-

27

27

8

62

78

43

29

15

165

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,021

$

4,087

$

(2,851)

$

(7,856)

$

1,401

$

4,828

$

4,778

$

(346)

$

(6,665)

$

2,595

22

Disclaimer

Ballantyne Strong Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 21:02:04 UTC
