Ballantyne Strong : Q2 2020 Quarterly Investor Presentation

Financial Review STRONGER TOMORROW Strong Outdoor Divestiture: Win/Win

Convergent: Turnaround Success Story Poised for Growth

Strong Entertainment: Global Leader with Staying Power

Growth Opportunity 2 STRONG TODAY 3 2Q 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 2Q revenue impacted & recovering - Adjusted EBITDA stable and effectively managing cash flow

Flexible operating model and cost actions

Convergent customer demand remains strong

Cinemas will need increased help to reopen

Cinema operators raised more than $1B Prepared for ongoing openings

Helping customers adapt

Temporary Drive-in Cinemas and °SafeStore initiatives

4 CONSOLIDATED 2Q 2020 SUMMARY ($ in thousands) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Favorable Favorable Favorable Favorable 2020 2019 (Unfavorable) 2020 2019 (Unfavorable) (Unfavorable) (Unfavorable) Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated) % % Revenue $ 6,446 $ 14,269 $ (7,823) (54.8)% $ 20,020 $ 28,575 $ (8,555) (29.9)% Gross profit 1,463 3,234 (1,771) (54.8)% 5,714 5,879 (165) (2.8)% Gross margin % 22.7% 22.7% -- 28.5% 20.6% 7.9% SG&A 3,570 5,519 1,949 35.3% 9,744 10,676 932 8.7% Loss on disposal of assets - (38) 38 N/M - (102) 102 N/M Loss from operations (2,107) (2,323) 216 9.3% (4,030) (4,899) 869 17.7% Adjusted EBITDA* (732) (1,151) 419 36.4% (1,388) (2,579) 1,191 46.2% Decrease in revenue and gross profit primarily due to negative impact of COVID-19 on Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor operating segments

COVID-19 on Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor operating segments Customer demand remained strong at Convergent as services revenue continued to increase

Cost management efforts resulted in significant decrease in SG&A expense *See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix 5 CONSOLIDATED 2Q 2020 TREND ($ in thousands) Q2-FY19 Q3-FY19 Q4-FY19 Q1-FY20 Q2-FY20 Ballantyne Strong (Consolidated) Revenue $ 14,269 $ 16,846 $ 17,129 $ 13,575 $ 6,446 Gross profit 3,234 5,813 6,781 4,253 1,463 Gross margin % 22.7% 34.5% 39.6% 31.3% 22.7% SG&A 5,519 5,745 5,945 6,174 3,570 (Loss) income from operations (2,323) 66 834 (1,921) (2,107) Adjusted EBITDA* (1,151) 1,337 2,646 (656) (732) 2Q 2020 operating results at Strong Entertainment and Strong Outdoor negatively impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, gross margin flat compared to 2Q 2019

COVID-19, gross margin flat compared to 2Q 2019 Cost reduction initiatives mitigated decline in gross profit as operating loss improved *See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix 6 STRONG ENTERTAINMENT 2Q 2020 TREND ($ in thousands) Q2-FY19 Q3-FY19 Q4-FY19 Q1-FY20 Q2-FY20 Strong Entertainment Revenue $ 7,879 $ 10,928 $ 10,469 $ 7,315 $ 2,467 Gross profit 2,537 3,669 3,537 1,834 47 Gross margin % 32.2% 33.6% 33.8% 25.1% 1.9% SG&A 1,281 1,436 1,509 2,170 525 Income (loss) from operations 1,256 2,230 2,026 (337) (478) Adjusted EBITDA* 1,450 2,444 2,655 (103) (168) 2Q 2020 activity at Strong Entertainment significantly impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions

COVID-19 related disruptions Strong MDI facility closed for nearly six weeks of 2Q 2020 and STS experienced much lower demand for maintenance/installation services given continued widespread theater closures

Expect recovery during 2 nd half of 2020 as theaters plan to re-open *See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix 7 CONVERGENT 2Q 2020 TREND ($ in thousands) Q2-FY19 Q3-FY19 Q4-FY19 Q1-FY20 Q2-FY20 Convergent Revenue $ 5,135 $ 4,532 $ 4,824 $ 4,962 $ 3,647 Gross Profit 1,584 1,469 2,055 1,985 1,601 Gross margin % 30.8% 32.4% 42.6% 40.0% 43.9% SG&A 1,263 1,075 1,454 1,128 1,009 Income from operations 321 394 601 857 591 Adjusted EBITDA* 794 889 1,228 1,460 1,201 Convergent's performance driven by transition to higher margin recurring revenue and cost reduction initiatives - comparison periods in early 2019 include non-recurring installation projects *See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix Recurring Revenue as a % of Total Revenue 68.9% 56.2% 44.4% 35.2% 38.4% 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Q2 2020 8 STRONG OUTDOOR 2Q 2020 TREND ($ in thousands) Q2-FY19 Q3-FY19 Q4-FY19 Q1-FY20 Q2-FY20 Strong Outdoor Revenue $ 1,135 $ 1,296 $ 1,722 $ 1,197 $ 242 Gross profit (1,007) 585 1,075 333 (275) Gross margin % (88.7)% 45.1% 62.4% 27.8% (113.6)% SG&A 548 809 707 708 405 (Loss) income from operations (1,593) (224) 368 (376) (680) Adjusted EBITDA* (1,360) (69) 481 (266) (492) Revenue and gross profit were both significantly impacted by COVID-19 related closures in the New York City market

COVID-19 related closures in the New York City market Cost reduction initiatives partially offset decline in gross profit

Firefly investment provides upside potential - leveraging digital advertising rollout, backed by GV and NFX *See Non-GAAP reconciliation to GAAP equivalent in appendix 9 BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands) 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 6,822 $ 5,302 Other current assets 13,768 17,721 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,205 2,453 Other long-term assets 30,648 32,157 Total assets $ 53,443 $ 57,633 Liabilities Accounts payable & accrued expenses $ 8,072 $ 7,689 Short-term debt & current portion of long-term 4,741 4,078 debt Short-term lease liabilities 2,683 2,557 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,832 3,019 Long-term lease liabilities 7,801 8,797 Other liabilities 5,890 5,784 Total liabilities $ 32,019 $ 31,924 Stockholders' equity $ 21,424 $ 25,709 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,443 $ 57,633 10 STRONGER TOMORROW 11 STRONG OUTDOOR DIVESTITURE A WIN/WIN Operating Business: Strengthened Profitability Profile of Operating Businesses Strong Entertainment Convergent Managed Services and Digital Signage as a Screens Service Investments: Strengthened Investment Portfolio Sold Aug-20 1347 Property Insurance Itasca Capital Ltd. Firefly Holdings, Inc. (PIH) (TSX Venture: ICL) $3.6M carrying value $6.8M carrying value $2.8M carrying value at 6.30.20 at 6.30.20 at 6.30.20 $12.9M post-transaction 12 Liquid investment Liquid investment Private company in marketable securities in marketable securities Venture backed CONVERGENT: THE OPPORTUNITY Growing Market: § Sustained shift to digital signage § Multibillion-dollar market projected to grow at an 8% CAGR through 2025 Cost Efficient Solution: Stable Customer Base: Digital signage as a service ("DSaaS") is attractive solution in all economic environments

Low/no upfront costs - simple monthly recurring fee Measurable performance

>45,000 digital signage end points

Broad customer base - many blue chip and essential businesses with excellent credit 13 CONVERGENT: THE OPPORTUNITY Growing Recurring Revenue BrightSign Installed Base Scalable Operating Platform Recurring Revenue % Convergent Gross Margin % 14 STRONG ENTERTAINMENT: THE OPPORTUNITY Major Customers Currently Reopening

Seeing Increased Interest in Our Services Business

Theaters attracted to outsourced services model as they rescale Proven expertise Attractive economics for customers

Laser Projector Upgrade Cycle Underway

Expected to ramp as theaters return to normal

15 SIGNIFICANT WORLDWIDE MARKETS China

Largest cinema market in the world Thousands of new screens per year Existing presence & opening finishing plant

Europe

Opportunity to grow market share Similar size as North America

Saudi Arabia

Repeal of 35-year commercial cinema ban: expects 300+ cinemas with 2,000+ screens to open by 2030

Market Share ~65% ~5% <5% 16 OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND Adjusted EBITDA Pre-COVID Trailing What We Are Seeing Today (2019) 12 Months STRONG Returning business $8.0M $4.8M opportunities as industry ENTERTAINMENT restarts CONVERGENT $4.1M $4.8M Relatively steady; long-term contracts TOTAL $12.1M $9.6M Healthy Balance Sheet a Strategic Advantage 17 POSITIONED TO SUCCEED AS INDUSTRY DYNAMICS IMPROVE Drive Shareholder Returns MID/LONGER-TERM TODAY Well-established global brands

global brands Tight expense control

Strong balance sheet NEAR/MID-TERM Signs of recovery as cinemas reopen

Re-engagement by customers for our cinema- focused services

by customers for our cinema- focused services Opening plant in China

Continue to grow Convergent "DSaaS" model Capture international market share for Strong Entertainment

Convert near-term services momentum into sustained growth

near-term services momentum into sustained growth Grow Convergent organically and/or through acquisitions

Build value of investment portfolio 18 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws. In this presentation, we include certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are neither required by nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries and other cash and non- cash charges and gains. We use these measures in addition to net income and operating income to assess our performance and believe it is important for investors to be able to evaluate the company using the same measures used by our management. You are cautioned, however, that these measures, as we calculate them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered only in conjunction with our financial results reported under GAAP, and not in isolation. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure included in this presentation to its directly comparable GAAP measurement. For more information on why management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance, as well as the limitations on these measures as an analytical tool, please see our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and our earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP Measures." 19 APPENDIX 20 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2019 Strong Strong Corporate Strong Strong Corporate Strong Strong Corporate Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 202 120 $ (1,410) (2,330) $ (3,418) $ 1,265 386 $ (332) (3,107) $ (1,788) $ 959 397 $ 512 (2,616) $ (748) Interest expense, net 35 111 38 2 186 35 120 106 1 262 34 154 67 - 255 Income tax expense (benefit) 288 101 - 34 423 827 (96) - - 731 1,011 61 - (85) 987 Depreciation and amortization 220 472 100 55 847 226 492 124 54 896 232 604 111 51 998 EBITDA 745 804 (1,272) (2,239) (1,962) 2,353 902 (102) (3,052) 101 2,236 1,216 690 (2,650) 1,492 Stock-based compensation expense - - - 221 221 - - - 334 334 - - - 322 322 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable 797 - - - 797 845 - - - 845 705 - - - 705 Equity method investment loss (income) 47 - - (17) 30 (287) - - 783 496 178 - - 610 788 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges - - 38 - 38 3 - - - 3 2 - - - 2 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 87 (10) - - 77 (50) (17) (66) 122 (11) - - 111 Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs - - (126) - (126) - - 6 - 6 - - (209) - (209) Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries (226) - - - (226) (421) - - - (421) (588) - - - (588) Severance and other - - - - - - 4 27 8 39 - 23 - - 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,450 $ 794 $ (1,360) $ (2,035) $ (1,150) $ 2,444 $ 889 $ (69) $ (1,927) $ 1,337 $ 2,655 $ 1,228 $ 481 $ (1,718) $ 2,646 Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Strong Strong Corporate Strong Strong Corporate Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Net (loss) income $ (156) 616 $ (201) (706) $ (447) $ (865) 402 $ (336) (2,929) $ (3,728) Interest expense, net 32 144 95 1 272 34 139 88 7 268 Income tax expense (benefit) 287 58 - 55 400 78 56 - (38) 96 Depreciation and amortization 230 602 110 47 989 231 589 110 48 978 EBITDA 393 1,420 4 (603) 1,214 (522) 1,186 (138) (2,912) (2,386) Stock-based compensation expense - - - 273 273 - - - 212 212 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable - - - - - - - - - - Equity method investment loss (income) 48 - - (1,417) (1,369) 69 - - 1,420 1,489 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges - - - - - - - - - - Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (528) 40 - - (488) 304 (1) - - 303 Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs - - (270) - (270) - - (356) - (356) Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries (16) - - - (16) (97) - - - (97) Severance and other - - - - - 78 16 2 7 103 Adjusted EBITDA $ (103) $ 1,460 $ (266) $ (1,747) $ (656) $ (168) $ 1,201 $ (492) $ (1,273) $ (732) 21 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 Strong Strong Corporate Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Strong Strong Corporate Entertainment Convergent Outdoor and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 2,079 1,483 $ (3,264) (10,401) $ (10,103) $ 1,203 $ 1,801 $ (357) $ (9,358) $ (6,711) Interest expense, net 140 475 233 (28) 820 135 557 356 9 1,057 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,148 134 - - 2,282 2,203 79 - (68) 2,214 Depreciation and amortization 896 1,991 434 213 3,534 919 2,287 455 200 3,861 EBITDA 5,263 4,083 (2,597) (10,216) (3,467) 4,460 4,724 454 (9,217) 421 Stock-based compensation expense - - - 1,120 1,120 - - - 1,141 1,141 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable 2,857 - - - 2,857 1,550 - - - 1,550 Equity method investment loss 779 - - 1,232 2,011 8 - - 1,396 1,404 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 68 1 38 - 107 5 - - - 5 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 289 (24) - - 265 (152) 11 - - (140) Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs - - (319) - (319) - - (829) - (829) Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries (1,235) - - - (1,235) (1,122) - - - (1,122) Severance and other - 27 27 8 62 78 43 29 15 165 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,021 $ 4,087 $ (2,851) $ (7,856) $ 1,401 $ 4,828 $ 4,778 $ (346) $ (6,665) $ 2,595 22 Attachments Original document

