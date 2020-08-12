Ballantyne Strong : Q2 2020 Quarterly Investor Presentation

Broad customer base - many blue chip and essential businesses with excellent credit
CONVERGENT: THE OPPORTUNITY
Growing Recurring Revenue
BrightSign Installed Base
Scalable Operating Platform
Recurring Revenue %
Convergent Gross Margin %
STRONG ENTERTAINMENT:
THE OPPORTUNITY
Major Customers Currently Reopening
Seeing Increased Interest in Our Services Business
Theaters attracted to outsourced services model as they rescale
Proven expertise
Attractive economics for customers
Laser Projector Upgrade Cycle Underway
Expected to ramp as theaters return to normal
SIGNIFICANT WORLDWIDE MARKETS
China
Largest cinema market in the world
Thousands of new screens per year
Existing presence & opening finishing plant
Europe
Opportunity to grow market share
Similar size as North America
Saudi Arabia
Repeal of 35-year commercial cinema ban: expects 300+ cinemas with 2,000+ screens to open by 2030
Market Share
~65%
~5%
<5%
OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND
Adjusted
EBITDA
Pre-COVID
Trailing
What We Are Seeing Today
(2019)
12 Months
STRONG
Returning business
$8.0M
$4.8M
opportunities as industry
ENTERTAINMENT
restarts
CONVERGENT
$4.1M
$4.8M
Relatively steady; long-term
contracts
TOTAL
$12.1M
$9.6M
Healthy Balance Sheet a Strategic Advantage
POSITIONED TO SUCCEED AS INDUSTRY DYNAMICS IMPROVE
Drive
Shareholder
Returns
MID/LONGER-TERM
TODAY
Well-establishedglobal brands
Tight expense control
Strong balance sheet
NEAR/MID-TERM
Signs of recovery as cinemas reopen
Re-engagementby customers for our cinema- focused services
Opening plant in China
Continue to grow Convergent "DSaaS" model
Capture international market share for Strong Entertainment
Convert near-term services momentum into sustained growth
Grow Convergent organically and/or through acquisitions
Build value of investment portfolio
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including without limitation, those identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the sections titled "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.
In this presentation, we include certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are neither required by nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries and other cash and non- cash charges and gains. We use these measures in addition to net income and operating income to assess our performance and believe it is important for investors to be able to evaluate the company using the same measures used by our management. You are cautioned, however, that these measures, as we calculate them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In addition, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered only in conjunction with our financial results reported under GAAP, and not in isolation. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure included in this presentation to its directly comparable GAAP measurement. For more information on why management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance, as well as the limitations on these measures as an analytical tool, please see our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and our earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, under the caption "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
Quarter Ended December 31,
2019
2019
2019
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
202
120
$ (1,410)
(2,330)
$
(3,418)
$
1,265
386
$
(332)
(3,107)
$
(1,788)
$
959
397
$
512
(2,616)
$
(748)
Interest expense, net
35
111
38
2
186
35
120
106
1
262
34
154
67
-
255
Income tax expense (benefit)
288
101
-
34
423
827
(96)
-
-
731
1,011
61
-
(85)
987
Depreciation and amortization
220
472
100
55
847
226
492
124
54
896
232
604
111
51
998
EBITDA
745
804
(1,272)
(2,239)
(1,962)
2,353
902
(102)
(3,052)
101
2,236
1,216
690
(2,650)
1,492
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
221
221
-
-
-
334
334
-
-
-
322
322
Fair value adjustment to notes receivable
797
-
-
-
797
845
-
-
-
845
705
-
-
-
705
Equity method investment loss (income)
47
-
-
(17)
30
(287)
-
-
783
496
178
-
-
610
788
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
-
-
38
-
38
3
-
-
-
3
2
-
-
-
2
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
87
(10)
-
-
77
(50)
(17)
(66)
122
(11)
-
-
111
Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs
-
-
(126)
-
(126)
-
-
6
-
6
-
-
(209)
-
(209)
Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries
(226)
-
-
-
(226)
(421)
-
-
-
(421)
(588)
-
-
-
(588)
Severance and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
27
8
39
-
23
-
-
23
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,450
$
794
$ (1,360)
$
(2,035)
$
(1,150)
$
2,444
$
889
$
(69)
$
(1,927)
$
1,337
$
2,655
$
1,228
$
481
$
(1,718)
$
2,646
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
Quarter Ended June 30,
2020
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Entertainment
Convergent
Outdoor
and Other
Consolidated
Net (loss) income
$
(156)
616
$
(201)
(706)
$
(447)
$
(865)
402
$
(336)
(2,929)
$
(3,728)
Interest expense, net
32
144
95
1
272
34
139
88
7
268
Income tax expense (benefit)
287
58
-
55
400
78
56
-
(38)
96
Depreciation and amortization
230
602
110
47
989
231
589
110
48
978
EBITDA
393
1,420
4
(603)
1,214
(522)
1,186
(138)
(2,912)
(2,386)
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
273
273
-
-
-
212
212
Fair value adjustment to notes receivable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equity method investment loss (income)
48
-
-
(1,417)
(1,369)
69
-
-
1,420
1,489
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(528)
40
-
-
(488)
304
(1)
-
-
303
Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs
-
-
(270)
-
(270)
-
-
(356)
-
(356)
Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries
(16)
-
-
-
(16)
(97)
-
-
-
(97)
Severance and other
-
-
-
-
-
78
16
2
7
103
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(103)
$
1,460
$
(266)
$
(1,747)
$
(656)
$
(168)
$
1,201
$
(492)
$
(1,273)
$
(732)
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,
2019
2020
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Entertainment Convergent
Outdoor
and Other Consolidated
Strong
Strong
Corporate
Entertainment
Convergent Outdoor
and Other Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
2,079
1,483
$
(3,264)
(10,401)
$
(10,103)
$
1,203
$
1,801
$
(357)
$
(9,358)
$
(6,711)
Interest expense, net
140
475
233
(28)
820
135
557
356
9
1,057
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,148
134
-
-
2,282
2,203
79
-
(68)
2,214
Depreciation and amortization
896
1,991
434
213
3,534
919
2,287
455
200
3,861
EBITDA
5,263
4,083
(2,597)
(10,216)
(3,467)
4,460
4,724
454
(9,217)
421
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
1,120
1,120
-
-
-
1,141
1,141
Fair value adjustment to notes receivable
2,857
-
-
-
2,857
1,550
-
-
-
1,550
Equity method investment loss
779
-
-
1,232
2,011
8
-
-
1,396
1,404
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
68
1
38
-
107
5
-
-
-
5
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
289
(24)
-
-
265
(152)
11
-
-
(140)
Gain on Firefly transaction, net of transaction costs
-
-
(319)
-
(319)
-
-
(829)
-
(829)
Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries
