Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Ballantyne Strong Inc    BTN

BALLANTYNE STRONG INC

(BTN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ballantyne Strong to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Omaha, NE, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company”), a holding company with diverse business activities focused on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) and providing the operator with conference ID number: 13693626. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call until Saturday, September 14, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and 412-317-6671 internationally and entering the conference ID number: 13693626. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this press release, it includes forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and the following risks and uncertainties: the Company’s ability to expand its revenue streams, potential interruptions of supplier relationships or higher prices charged by suppliers, the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its capital allocation strategy, the Company’s ability to retain or replace its significant customers, the impact of a challenging global economic environment or a downturn in the markets, economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries, risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations, cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems, the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives, the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all, the Company’s ability to assert its intellectual property rights, the impact of natural disasters and other catastrophic events, the adequacy of insurance and the impact of having a controlling stockholder. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Mark Roberson
IR@btn-inc.com
(704) 994-8295
4201 Congress Street, Suite 175, Charlotte, NC 28209

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALLANTYNE STRONG INC
08/07Ballantyne Strong to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host ..
GL
06/10BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30BALLANTYNE STRONG : STRONG Outdoor Increases Investment in Traditional Media Pla..
BU
05/28BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15BALLANTYNE STRONG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/14BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/14BALLANTYNE STRONG : Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating Results
BU
05/08BALLANTYNE STRONG : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Co..
BU
04/12BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financi..
AQ
03/27BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Chart BALLANTYNE STRONG INC
Duration : Period :
Ballantyne Strong Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Kyle Cerminara Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark D. Roberson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William J. Gerber Independent Director
Charles T. Lanktree Independent Director
Robert J. Roschman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALLANTYNE STRONG INC168.70%43
VIVENDI19.22%34 703
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.46.80%15 219
ROKU INC298.27%13 840
BOLLORÉ10.40%12 660
VIACOM19.77%12 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group