BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
Ballard Power : Announces Q1 2020 Results Conference Call

04/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2020 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q1-2020-results-conference-call-301041223.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
