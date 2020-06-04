Ballard Power : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as the Company's first ever virtual AGM event.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 6th, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas P. Hayhurst 95,051,333 99.70 285,666 0.30 Kui (Kevin) Jiang Duy-Loan Le 89,662,129 95,022,139 94.05 99.67 5,674,870 314,860 5.95 0.33 R. Randall (Randy) MacEwen 95,113,927 99.77 223,072 0.23 Marty Neese 95,031,277 99.68 305,722 0.32 James Roche Shaojun (Sherman) Sun 95,093,619 91,321,150 99.74 95.79 243,380 4,015,849 0.26 4.21 Ian Sutcliffe 95,029,633 99.68 307,366 0.32 Janet Woodruff 92,725,775 97.26 2,611,224 2.74

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 114,981,327 98.67 0 0 1,554,820 1.33 Executive Compensation 92,081,750 96.59 3,255,249 3.41 0 0

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 3rd, 2020 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

