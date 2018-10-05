Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ballard Power Systems Inc    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC (BLDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ballard Power : Closes Transaction to Divest Non-Core Power Manager Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

VANCOUVER and SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that the Company has successfully closed the previously announced transaction to divest certain non-core assets of its subsidiary, Protonex, related to the Power Manager business to Revision Military (www.revisionmilitary.com), a private U.S.-based company.

At closing Ballard received an initial payment of approximately $4.1 million, paid in cash and note, and may receive up to a further $11.25 million, based on achievement of specific sales objectives during a 12-month earn-out period.

Ballard has retained certain Protonex assets related to fuel cell propulsion systems for unmanned vehicles, under the Ballard brand.

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in power and energy. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated earn-out payments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The Ballard Common Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-closes-transaction-to-divest-non-core-power-manager-business-300725429.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC
10/05BALLARD POWER : Closes Transaction to Divest Non-Core Power Manager Business
PR
10/05Today's Research Reports on Northland Power, NFI Group, Ballard Power Systems..
AC
09/19BALLARD POWER : Unveils Next Generation Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Stack for Heavy ..
PR
09/05Today's Research Reports on Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, Nor..
AC
09/01BALLARD POWER : Signs Agreement to Divest Non-Core Power Manager Business
PR
08/29BALLARD POWER : Signs Historic Strategic Collaboration With Weichai Power, Advan..
PR
08/16BALLARD POWER : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/16BALLARD POWER : Rob Campbell discusses Ballard's commercial activities
PU
08/15BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC : alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Ballard Power Systems..
AC
08/02BALLARD POWER : Reports Q2 2018 Results
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/20/2018) 
09/20Ballard Power +10% after unveiling next generation fuel cell stack 
09/18World's first hydrogen powered train 
09/17PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/17/2018) 
09/06Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Presents at Rodman & Renshaw.C. Wainwright 20th .. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.