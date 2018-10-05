Ballard Power : Closes Transaction to Divest Non-Core Power Manager Business

VANCOUVER and SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that the Company has successfully closed the previously announced transaction to divest certain non-core assets of its subsidiary, Protonex, related to the Power Manager business to Revision Military (www.revisionmilitary.com), a private U.S.-based company.

At closing Ballard received an initial payment of approximately $4.1 million, paid in cash and note, and may receive up to a further $11.25 million, based on achievement of specific sales objectives during a 12-month earn-out period.

Ballard has retained certain Protonex assets related to fuel cell propulsion systems for unmanned vehicles, under the Ballard brand.

