BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
News 
News

Ballard Power : Interview with Dr. Kenneth DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte - Part II

03/24/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Dr. Kenneth DeWoskin, Senior Advisor to Deloitte, discusses various transportation use cases in different parts of the globe, providing detailed cost comparisons between fuel cell electric, battery electric and internal combustion engine solutions in an interview conducted by alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor.

Click here to read more….

For more information, please visit alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor's website at:

https://energytechinvestor.com/

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a Research and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks, as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. ETI's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. ETI was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst Shawn Severson after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

To receive complimentary news and updates from alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, please visit:

www.energytechinvestor.com

Sign up to follow alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor at:

https://twitter.com/ETI_AlphaDirect

Contact:

alphaDIRECT Advisors
EnergyTech Investor, LLC
Shawn M. Severson
+1 415-233-7094
shawn@energytechinvestor.com
@ETI_AlphaDirect
www.energytechinvestor.com

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 17:02:04 UTC
