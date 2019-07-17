Log in
Balmer Lawrie and : launches new avatar of its online travel portal, FlyLikeKing

07/17/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Balmer Lawrie launches new avatar of its online travel portal, FlyLikeKing 17 July 2019

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., a Miniratna I PSE under MOPNG, GOI and a market leader in Corporate Travel Management unveiled the new avatar of its online travel portal. The portal, now known as FlyLikeKing.com, was launched by Mr. Prabal Basu, C&MD in the presence of all Directors and Senior Executives of the Company on 15th July 2019 at Kolkata.

FlyLikeKing.com is easy to use and is available in Hindi, English and would be available soon in other regional languages like Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, Tamil and Gujarati. There would be Zero Convenience Charges on Credit Card bookings and Zero Processing Charges for a limited period for booking tickets on the portal. Also, loyalty points would be provided for LTC tickets. Launching of FlyLikeKing.com is part of the Company's endeavor to rebrand its services and products with changing times and customer preferences. www.FlyLikeKing.com has a modern look and feel with new customer friendly features.

Disclaimer

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 08:09:05 UTC
