Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Balmoral Resources Ltd    BAR   CA05874M1032

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD

(BAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balmoral Resources : Arranges $1.4 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Vancouver, October 11, 2019) - Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR) ('Balmoral' or the 'Company') announces that it has arranged a $1.4 million dollar non-brokered flow-through private placement (the 'Offering'). Under the terms of the Offering the Company has agreed to sell 6,086,957 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.23 per flow-through common share.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) through the exploration of the Company's properties located in the province of Quebec.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about October 30, 2019 (the 'Closing Date'). Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of regulatory approvals, such as the acceptance of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing Date under applicable securities laws in Canada.

In connection with the Offering, Balmoral has engaged Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. to act as its exclusive financial advisor for the Offering. The Company may pay Finder's Fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX in conjunction with the closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd. - www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company's flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit. Employing a drill focused exploration style in one of the world's preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

On behalf of the board of directors of
BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD.

'Darin Wagner'
President and CEO

John Foulkes, Vice-President, Corporate Development
Tel: (604) 638-5815 / Toll Free: (877) 838-3664
E-mail: jfoulkes@balmoralresources.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, 'forward looking statements') within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated closing date and approval of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, the anticipated closing and closing date of the proposed financing and business and financing plans and trends, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; related to the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company's ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company's ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Disclaimer

Balmoral Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD
07:46aBALMORAL RESOURCES : Arranges $1.4 Million Flow-Through Private Placement
PU
09/16Balmoral Intersects 14.03 g/t Gold Over 3.29 Metres in Shallow, High-Grade Go..
GL
09/10BALMORAL RESOURCES : Resumes Drilling in Area 52, Detour Gold Trend Project, Que..
PU
09/10Balmoral Resumes Drilling in Area 52, Detour Gold Trend Project, Quebec  
GL
08/26BALMORAL RESOURCES : Adds Three New Nickel-Copper-PGE Targets, RUM Project, Queb..
AQ
07/31Balmoral Expands Area 52 Drill Program
GL
07/30Balmoral Discovers Precious Metal Rich Nickel Sulphide Zone at RUM
GL
07/18Balmoral Commences Drilling on Area 52 Gold Target, Detour Gold Trend Project..
GL
06/24BALMORAL RESOURCES : Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting O..
PU
06/24Balmoral Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 26,4 M
Chart BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Balmoral Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75  CAD
Last Close Price 0,18  CAD
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 329%
Spread / Lowest Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darin W. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel T. MacInnis Non-Executive Chairman
Peggy Wu Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence William Edward Talbot Independent Director
Graeme Currie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD29.63%20
BHP GROUP2.45%113 981
RIO TINTO PLC10.03%85 261
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.06%32 525
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.80%18 310
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.27%8 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group