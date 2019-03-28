Baloise Group 2018 annual report published

Basel, 28 March 2019.
Following the publication of the provisional financial results on 7 March 2019, the Baloise Group 2018 annual report is now available for download or for ordering.
Information on the Baloise Group financial results for 2018
Telephone press conference on the annual financial results for Basler Versicherungen Switzerland and Baloise Bank SoBa
- Date and time: 28 March 2019, 9.30am - 10.30am CET: Telephone press conference for journalists
- Dial-in number: +41 (0)58 310 5000
Information
Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
Email:media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181
Data protection
We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.