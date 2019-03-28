Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baloise Group 2018 annual report published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Publication of the 2018 annual report

Media information

Baloise Group 2018 annual report published

Basel, 28 March 2019.

Following the publication of the provisional financial results on 7 March 2019, the Baloise Group 2018 annual report is now available for download or for ordering.


Information on the Baloise Group financial results for 2018

Telephone press conference on the annual financial results for Basler Versicherungen Switzerland and Baloise Bank SoBa

  • Date and time: 28 March 2019, 9.30am - 10.30am CET: Telephone press conference for journalists
  • Dial-in number: +41 (0)58 310 5000

Information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email:media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BÂLOISE-HOLDING
02:05aBaloise's unique business model in Switzerland meets customer needs
TE
02:05aBaloise Group 2018 annual report published
TE
03/19Baloise and insurninja to cover the Swiss gaming and e-sports scene
TE
03/14EINLADUNG ZUR TELEFONKONFERENZ : Jahresabschluss Basler Versicherungen & Baloise..
TE
03/08Baloise launches pilot project with ryd's ‘connected car' platform
TE
03/07Baloise is on target; dividend to be increased to CHF 6.00
TE
03/04BALOISE HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/19Baloise develops a board game for strategy communication
TE
02/18Einladung zur Bilanzmedienkonferenz 2019 der Baloise Group
TE
02/15BALOISE ASSET MANAGEMENT : building a strong brand in the Swiss market
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 598 M
EBIT 2019 831 M
Net income 2019 614 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 7 935 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 158  CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING20.01%7 960
ALLIANZ13.05%94 446
CHUBB LTD7.48%62 949
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.35%50 226
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.24%46 824
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.46%37 431
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.