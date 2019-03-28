Baloise Group 2018 annual report published

Basel, 28 March 2019.

Following the publication of the provisional financial results on 7 March 2019, the Baloise Group 2018 annual report is now available for download or for ordering.





Information on the Baloise Group financial results for 2018

Telephone press conference on the annual financial results for Basler Versicherungen Switzerland and Baloise Bank SoBa

Date and time: 28 March 2019, 9.30am - 10.30am CET: Telephone press conference for journalists

