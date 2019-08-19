Log in
BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
Baloise Insurance renews sponsoring contract with BALOISE SESSION

08/19/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise Insurance renews sponsoring contract with BALOISE SESSION

Basel, 19 August 2019. As part of its national sponsoring activities in music, Baloise Insurance has committed to another five years (2021 to 2025) as presenting sponsor of BALOISE SESSION. Under the label "Baloise goes music", Baloise Insurance continues its already successfully established music event formats.

Baloise and Baloise Bank SoBa have been involved in the music industry for more than 20 years and are now bringing music to the forefront of their sponsoring efforts. Commitment to this long-term contract as presenting sponsor of the BALOISE SESSION music festival with its intimate candlelit club table atmosphere sees Baloise renew its dedication to music. "Music brings people together and offers a means of expressing emotion. We are proud to contribute to musical diversity in Switzerland with "Baloise goes Music" and speak to more than 20,000 concert attendees every year in an emotive manner", says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Insurance Switzerland.


Under the label "Baloise goes Music", Baloise Insurance lends its support to the BALOISE SESSION festival as presenting sponsor and, as part of the festival, has launched "Baloise Exclusive", a stand-alone event reserved for Baloise customers, as well as the Swiss-wide concert tour "Baloise on Tour", not to mention the Baloise concert for employees, "Baloise Only" - all of which have become well established over the past few years.

"Music plays a key role at Baloise Insurance, and not just in terms of sponsoring, it also constitutes a central element of our advertising", explains Marc Hallauer, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce at Baloise Insurance. The most recent example of this is our brand and image spot "Baloise Insurance and Baloise Bank SoBa: simply better together", where the song "It takes two" by Marvin Gaye and Tim Weston features prominently.

"We're delighted to have Baloise Insurance as a presenting sponsor; Baloise Insurance has always lent its broad support in its consistent dedication to music", says Beatrice Stirnimann, CEO of BALOISE SESSION. Stephan Werthmüller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Session Basel adds, "The renewal of this sponsoring contract with Baloise Insurance is a sign of our mutual trust, appreciation and a thriving partnership".

About BALOISE SESSION
For 34 years top national and international stars have been coming together every autumn for the BALOISE SESSION. About 20,000 music lovers attend concert evenings in the Messe Basel event hall, with each event limited to 1,500 seats. The intimate setting, club table seating and proximity to the stars make these concerts a real music experience. The concerts are sometimes broadcast live and shown across all five continents with a time delay. The 34th edition of the BALOISE SESSION is set to take place between 12 and 31 October 2019. This year's programme will be published on 21 August. Ticket pre-sales start on 28 August.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com/investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 76 09

Investor Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.

Baloise Insurance works together with Baloise Bank SoBa as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. They are leaders in the field of integrated solutions for insurance, pensions and asset management for private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland. Baloise has a workforce of around 3,300 employees. Baloise Insurance and Baloise Bank SoBa are part of the Baloise Group, which has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland. Baloise's shares are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange. The Baloise Group employs approximately 7,200 people.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
