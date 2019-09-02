Baloise Swiss Property Fund – successful share capital increase

Basel, 2 September 2019. The Baloise Swiss Property Fund's share capital increase was very well received by investors. A considerable oversubscription saw the first share capital increase of the real estate fund proceed successfully. The fund received roughly 200 million in new money.

The Baloise Swiss Property Fund share capital increase conducted between 12 August and 23 August 2019 was met with considerable interest on the market. "In addition to existing investors new investors were able to be served too, thus expanding the group of equity holders," says a pleased Matthias Henny, Baloise CIO.

The new shares will be issued on a best-efforts basis as part of the subscription offer in Switzerland. No subscription rights were traded during the subscription period. At a subscription ratio of seven to five (seven subscription rights entitle the holder to buy five new shares) 1,964,285 new shares were subscribed for at an issue price of CHF 104 per share within the subscription period. The new shares will be paid up on 2 September 2019. As of this date 4,714,285 shares will be in circulation.

The issue proceeds amount to a total of roughly CHF 200 million. The newly raised capital will be used to acquire a real estate portfolio with 20 properties valued at CHF 194 million. "The success of the share capital increase confirms our growth target in third-party customer business and the continued high demand of institutional customers for investment solutions in real estate. We are now planning to launch more new products as a result," says Dieter Kräuchi, CEO of Baloise Real Estate Management Ltd.

