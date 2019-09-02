Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baloise Swiss Property Fund – successful share capital increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise Swiss Property Fund - successful share capital increase

Basel, 2 September 2019. The Baloise Swiss Property Fund's share capital increase was very well received by investors. A considerable oversubscription saw the first share capital increase of the real estate fund proceed successfully. The fund received roughly 200 million in new money.

The Baloise Swiss Property Fund share capital increase conducted between 12 August and 23 August 2019 was met with considerable interest on the market. "In addition to existing investors new investors were able to be served too, thus expanding the group of equity holders," says a pleased Matthias Henny, Baloise CIO.

The new shares will be issued on a best-efforts basis as part of the subscription offer in Switzerland. No subscription rights were traded during the subscription period. At a subscription ratio of seven to five (seven subscription rights entitle the holder to buy five new shares) 1,964,285 new shares were subscribed for at an issue price of CHF 104 per share within the subscription period. The new shares will be paid up on 2 September 2019. As of this date 4,714,285 shares will be in circulation.

The issue proceeds amount to a total of roughly CHF 200 million. The newly raised capital will be used to acquire a real estate portfolio with 20 properties valued at CHF 194 million. "The success of the share capital increase confirms our growth target in third-party customer business and the continued high demand of institutional customers for investment solutions in real estate. We are now planning to launch more new products as a result," says Dieter Kräuchi, CEO of Baloise Real Estate Management Ltd.

Further information

About Baloise Asset Management
Baloise Asset Management Switzerland Ltd has been offering its services as an investment adviser and asset manager since the Corporate Division Asset Management (CD AM) was founded in 2001. Baloise Asset Management (BAM) accommodates the growing needs of the Group and third-party customers for high-value financial products and qualified portfolio management. In 1995, the Baloise Investment Foundation for Pension Funds (BAP) was founded to manage Pillar 2 and 3a funds. The Luxembourg Baloise Fund Invest (Lux) (BFI) SICAV was founded in 2001 so as to allow Baloise to offer its own fund solutions in retail banking, and 2018 saw the operational launch of Baloise Real Estate Management Ltd.

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BÂLOISE-HOLDING
01:05aBaloise Swiss Property Fund – successful share capital increase
TE
08/28Baloise Bank SoBa records strong growth in strategic business fields
TE
08/28Changes to the Corporate Executive Committee of Baloise Group
TE
08/28Baloise concludes the first half of 2019 with good results and strong momentu..
TE
08/23“Asset management is our art” – Baloise hits the ground run..
TE
08/19Baloise Insurance renews sponsoring contract with BALOISE SESSION
TE
08/08Einladung zum Baloise Conference Call - Semesterabschluss 2019
TE
07/24Baloise with majority stake in the tradespeople marketplace Devis.ch
TE
07/17Baloise completes its acquisition of Fidea
TE
07/12Baloise insurtech FRIDAY expands the range
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 747 M
EBIT 2019 739 M
Net income 2019 672 M
Finance 2019 3 000 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 7 858 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 166,78  CHF
Last Close Price 168,70  CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING24.59%7 943
ALLIANZ SE14.48%91 693
CHUBB LTD20.98%71 225
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP20.16%51 807
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.25%50 575
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC32.05%45 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group