Bâloise-Holding

Baloise and insurninja to cover the Swiss gaming and e-sports scene

03/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise and insurninja to cover the Swiss gaming and e-sports scene

Basel, 19 March 2019. Baloise is entering into a collaboration with the start-up insurninja as part of its Simply Safe corporate strategy. insurninja designs and sells insurance policies focused on e-sports, gaming and digital entertainment. The partnership will enable Baloise to expand its 'Home' ecosystem in this fast-growing market, gain invaluable expertise and make tailored insurance solutions available to a broad customer segment.

The Düsseldorf-based start-up insurninja will now be offering its exclusive online insurance products for gamers and e-sports athletes in Switzerland too. The aim is for the products to be continuously refined through interaction with the community so that customers can enjoy the same sense of personal, financial and legal security in their real lives that they do in their virtual ones. insurninja's innovative, customer-centric mission focused on offering peace of mind ties in perfectly with Baloise's Simply Safe corporate strategy and is laying the foundation for the expansion of its 'Home' ecosystem in the growth market of gaming and e-sports.

Fast-growing fan community, demand for tailored products

Two years ago, Baloise launched its 'Gaming Gear Insurance' that saw it become the first insurance company in Switzerland to gain a foothold in the gaming and e-sports segment. E-sports currently has the fastest growing fan community of any type of sport. And the broader gaming market has been expanding at a double-digit rate for several years now. Switzerland is now home to around 1.5 million active gamers. Corsin Sulser, who is in charge of collaborations at Baloise in Switzerland, says that the partnership is helping Baloise to establish new touchpoints and to raise its profile in an emerging customer segment: "E-sports and gaming are booming. The strategic partnership with insurninja will allow us to tap into new customer segments and new distribution channels for our insurance solutions." Tim Schlawinsky, managing director and co-founder of insurninja GmbH, is equally delighted about the partnership: "Baloise brings more than 150 years of expertise from the world of insurance to the table, while we are familiar with all aspects of the gaming community. Together, we can provide insurance products that meet the specific requirements of our target demographic."

"I am you and you are me"

With its entry into the Swiss market, insurninja is also launching its first digital advertising campaign. Insurninja turns the game world around in the fresh and cheeky advertising spots: The game avatars speak for once. Based on popular video games, the game characters turn to their players and ask them for support. The idea is as simple as it is logical. If the avatar is harmed, the gamer will ultimately be harmed as well. It says, "I am you and you are me. If you protect yourself, why don't you protect me?"

Further information

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,300 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
